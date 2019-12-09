WADA hands Russia four-year ban - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

WADA hands Russia four-year ban - by December 9, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 9, 2019

Russia has been banned from the 2020 Olympic Games and world championships in a range of sports after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data.

WADA’s executive committee took the decision after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

The heavy sanction will see Russia ruled out of next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Russian government officials have been barred from attending any major events, while the country has lost the right to host, or even bid, for tournaments.

The Russian flag and national anthem have also been banned from next year’s Tokyo Olympics and other major sports events for four years.

The punishment, however, leaves the door open for clean Russian athletes to compete at major international sporting events without their flag or anthem for four years, as was the case during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said the executive committee unanimously approved the ban.

“They are going to have prove they had nothing to do with the noncompliance, they were not involved in the doping schemes as described by the McLaren report, or they did not have their samples affected by the manipulation,” Fitzgerald said.

Russian whistleblower Dr Grigory Rodchenkov, who was influential in initially exposing the doping cover-up, praised WADA’s decision.

“Finally, Russia’s many doping and obstruction sins will now get some of the punishment they richly deserve. For far too long, Russia has weaponized doping fraud and state-sponsored criminal activity as a tool of foreign policy,” said Rodchenkov via his lawyer Jim Walden, in a statement sent to CNN.

“Let every corrupt nation that tries to play from Russia’s illicit playbook take heed of today’s monumental decision. When doping conspiracies become a crime under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, cheaters will be in U.S. prisons and clean athletes will be better protected.”

RUSADA has 21 days to accept the decision or send the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chairperson of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, suggested an appeal was very likely and that a decision would be made when RUSADA meets on December 19.

“I am 100 per cent sure [Russia will go to court] because we must defend our athletes,” she told TASS News Agency.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Infrared wins feature event

Dan and Martin Raizman’s Infrared fired a front running victory in the second edition of the John B Simpson Feature...

Titus smashes six records at Nationals

Danielle Titus’ emphatic record-breaking performances at the 2019 Barbados Aquatic Sports Association Short Course National...

Simmons’ cameo helps Windies level series

Veteran opener Lendl Simmons stroked his first half-century in nearly four years while Nicholas Pooran made an instant impact...

West Indies beat India to level T20 series at 1-1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AFP) –  Opener Lendl Simmons struck an unbeaten 67 as West Indies beat India by eight...

Goodridge’s double strike keeps trophy in the north

All Saints’ Primary showed it was no fluke when they repeated as champions of the 2019 Scotiabank Confederation of North,...

Gandalf

Gandalf looking for double in John B Simpson feature handicap

A diet of superstars will be on the menu for the John B Simpson featured handicap at the Garrison Savannah for the top-rated...

Windies U19s draw first blood against England

West Indies U19s are off to a winning start in the West Indies Rising Stars U19 Tri-Series with a comfortable 36 run victory...

Kohli masterclass secures India’s win against Windies

A breathtaking Virat Kohli masterclass dashed West Indies’ hopes of victory in the opening Twenty20 International today, as...

PSG goes five points clear in Ligue 1

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were on target as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-0 yesterday in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes....

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share