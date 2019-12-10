Policeman, three others wounded in brawl - Barbados Today
Policeman, three others wounded in brawl

December 10, 2019

A police officer was seriously injured this evening when he tried to stop a brawl involving several people at Gingerworks, St Joseph.

Three men were also hurt, and had to seek medical attention at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m.

Police said they received an anonymous call this evening claiming someone had been shot during a fight involving several people. Upon their arrival, officers saw several men fighting.

In the melee, a police constable, whose name has not been released, was struck in the mouth with a stone.

Police were forced to call for assistance to end the fight.

Police identified the three men injured in the melee as Dario Kamal Gill, 28, of Gingerworks, St. Joseph who suffered a gunshot injury to his left leg; Kasey Omari Hannaway, 24, of Burke’s Village, Horse Hill, St. Joseph who was wounded in his left leg and Jermaine Alexander Bourne, 29, of Orange Cottage, St. Joseph, who received a puncture wound to his face.

