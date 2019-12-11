12 more megawatts . . . Generating units arrive in Barbados - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

12 more megawatts . . . Generating units arrive in Barbados - by December 11, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 11, 2019

The Barbados Light & Power Company has reported that its 12 Megawatts (MW) of temporary generation units have arrived in Barbados. While the delivery was delayed 5 days due to shipping issues at the originating ports, the containers have been off-loaded at the Bridgetown Port, and transported to site overnight with support from the Barbados Port Authority, the Royal Barbados Police Force and other Government agencies.

At the Garrison site, early preparation work was fully completed and the mobile crane was ready to receive all equipment. All the necessary preparatory work was undertaken safely.

The process of erecting and commissioning has commenced. Light & Power’s Managing Director Roger Blackman said, “We are working with the supplier to complete the safe commissioning of the generating units as promptly as possible. Key contractor resources are already in Barbados for the preliminary work; other resources will be arriving to support the commissioning by December 20.

“Regarding the other immediate generation project, Light & Power has signed a letter of intent to proceed with APR Energy from Jacksonville, Florida for the purchase of 12 x 1.5MW units. This is 3 MW more than the 15 MW originally indicated to provide contingency and back-up for the system. We have completed our due diligence assessment of the units and they are undergoing preparation for shipping. We are planning for these units to arrive by year-end and for commissioning in January 2020.

“Our goal is to safely and swiftly install this additional generating capacity and look to advance the renewable energy transition with ‘shovel-ready clean energy projects’ working with all key stakeholders.”

Light & Power understands the importance of this major transition to 100  per cent renewable energy by 2030 in Barbados, which the Government has prioritized. (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A grand occasion . . . Barbados to host 75th anniversary of UN in 2020

The importance of the United Nations to international peace, stability and quality of life for people around the world will...

40 and counting . . . Kooyman plants trees to celebrate new Barbadian employees

Kooyman Megastore continues to contribute to the Barbados landscape – literally – by planting trees in tandem with the...

Gather at De Bay . . . We Gatherin’ celebrations start with St Lucy

It’s full steam ahead for Gather At De Bay, the first event in the year-long calendar of events for We Gatherin’ 2020....

Crop Over for Kassav’ . . . Band marks milestone in Barbados

The Bridgetown Port was a hive of activity today as the famous French West Indian (FWI) zouk band Kassav’ concluded their...

Toast of the town . . . Jamaica rum icons lauded

Caribbean rum industry leaders who recently met in Jamaica paid tribute to two retiring icons of the industry: R. Evon Brown,...

Don’t text and drive . . . Sagicor unveils road safety campaign for Christmas

In addition to the gifts of peace, love and good health for all, insurance company Sagicor General is hoping for safer roads...

Above and beyond . . . Last of the Barbados Youth Service participants receive awards

Officials from the Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment bade farewell to the last cohort of the Barbados Youth Service...

Top Mandarin students receive Ambassador’s Awards . . . Barbados-China relations in good stead – Husbands

Four students who studied Chinese Mandarin at the Confucius Institute of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill...

Spreading Christmas cheer . . . Dame Sandra visits elderly in St Philip

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason made her annual Christmas visit to the St Philip District Hospital today. Dame Sandra who...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share