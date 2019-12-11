12 more megawatts . . . Generating units arrive in Barbados - Barbados Today

The Barbados Light & Power Company has reported that its 12 Megawatts (MW) of temporary generation units have arrived in Barbados. While the delivery was delayed 5 days due to shipping issues at the originating ports, the containers have been off-loaded at the Bridgetown Port, and transported to site overnight with support from the Barbados Port Authority, the Royal Barbados Police Force and other Government agencies.

At the Garrison site, early preparation work was fully completed and the mobile crane was ready to receive all equipment. All the necessary preparatory work was undertaken safely.

The process of erecting and commissioning has commenced. Light & Power’s Managing Director Roger Blackman said, “We are working with the supplier to complete the safe commissioning of the generating units as promptly as possible. Key contractor resources are already in Barbados for the preliminary work; other resources will be arriving to support the commissioning by December 20.

“Regarding the other immediate generation project, Light & Power has signed a letter of intent to proceed with APR Energy from Jacksonville, Florida for the purchase of 12 x 1.5MW units. This is 3 MW more than the 15 MW originally indicated to provide contingency and back-up for the system. We have completed our due diligence assessment of the units and they are undergoing preparation for shipping. We are planning for these units to arrive by year-end and for commissioning in January 2020.

“Our goal is to safely and swiftly install this additional generating capacity and look to advance the renewable energy transition with ‘shovel-ready clean energy projects’ working with all key stakeholders.”

Light & Power understands the importance of this major transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 in Barbados, which the Government has prioritized. (PR)