40 and counting . . . Kooyman plants trees to celebrate new Barbadian employees - Barbados Today

Kooyman Megastore continues to contribute to the Barbados landscape – literally – by planting trees in tandem with the number of Barbadian employees hired. Earlier this year, the company indicated their plans to plant a tree for each employee hired, estimating that it will have approximately 120 employees when it reaches full operation.

Charlene Mullin, Barbados Marketing Officer for the store, joined with four new members of staff for the event. Kooyman joined with the Future Centre Trust supporting the Future Trees program. This is the second time palm trees were planted alongside the highway near the Kooyman Megastore. The first 20 were planted in September.

“We are happy that there has been a move nationally to plant more trees with a push by the Government as well, as it can only be positive for the country as a whole,” said Mullin. “We will continue to plant these trees, one for each employee, to signify our plan to grow in Barbados with the public, beautifying Barbados and contributing to the comfort of Barbadians.”

Mullin was joined in the tree planting by Barbadian employees Trey Singh, Beverley Sealy, Shanice Davis and Noel Knights.

Currently, the company is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020 and employees are working actively to ensure the timing stays on track. (PR)