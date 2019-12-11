A grand occasion . . . Barbados to host 75th anniversary of UN in 2020 - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

A grand occasion . . . Barbados to host 75th anniversary of UN in 2020 - by December 11, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 11, 2019

The importance of the United Nations to international peace, stability and quality of life for people around the world will be in the spotlight in Barbados late next year, if Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has her way.

She signalled her intention to make the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the UN a major event in Barbados at the end of what is expected to be a historic hosting of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 15) here, when she addressed a group of senior officials of that body in Nairobi, Kenya today.

“We are not the site of a global UN headquarters, but we have a UN House that Kofi Annan opened for us at the turn of the millennium,” she said. “And in fact, he himself delivered some remarks that Barbadians have become very fond of, an inspiration to us all, when he said that we were a country that punches above our weight as a small nation.

“That continues to be an inspiration for most of our people because we believe that size should not determine worth or value, and to that extent, that combined with our other philosophy that we will be friends of all and satellites of none has guided us on a principle-based journey as an independent nation.

“That is why we are here in Kenya trying to forge a destiny that is not created by the pages of history but is going to be forged in our own deliberate efforts to shape for our people a new future based on partnerships across East to West rather than simply North to South…”

She added: “We will also have the honour of assuming the presidency of UNCTAD and Barbados will become the smallest ever nation to host UNCTAD, when we host UNCTAD 15 from October 18 to 23…  What is of significance is that we finish on October 23 and I don’t need to tell you what October 24, 2020, is – it is the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and we hope therefore that we can have a massive celebration with the guests.”

According to the Prime Minister, Barbados intends to send a message to the world, “especially at this time in the affairs of mankind,” on the importance of multilateralism, diversity, tolerance and “all of the other things we fought for in two world wars, which ought to have been settled, only to raise their ugly heads again to cause the likelihood of instability among the people of the world”.

Before planting a tree on the compound of the largest United Nations facility in the world, Ms Mottley also warned of the importance of tackling the climate crisis, while outlining its impact on small countries like Barbados. (PMO)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

12 more megawatts . . . Generating units arrive in Barbados

The Barbados Light & Power Company has reported that its 12 Megawatts (MW) of temporary generation units have arrived in...

40 and counting . . . Kooyman plants trees to celebrate new Barbadian employees

Kooyman Megastore continues to contribute to the Barbados landscape – literally – by planting trees in tandem with the...

Gather at De Bay . . . We Gatherin’ celebrations start with St Lucy

It’s full steam ahead for Gather At De Bay, the first event in the year-long calendar of events for We Gatherin’ 2020....

Crop Over for Kassav’ . . . Band marks milestone in Barbados

The Bridgetown Port was a hive of activity today as the famous French West Indian (FWI) zouk band Kassav’ concluded their...

Toast of the town . . . Jamaica rum icons lauded

Caribbean rum industry leaders who recently met in Jamaica paid tribute to two retiring icons of the industry: R. Evon Brown,...

Don’t text and drive . . . Sagicor unveils road safety campaign for Christmas

In addition to the gifts of peace, love and good health for all, insurance company Sagicor General is hoping for safer roads...

Above and beyond . . . Last of the Barbados Youth Service participants receive awards

Officials from the Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment bade farewell to the last cohort of the Barbados Youth Service...

Top Mandarin students receive Ambassador’s Awards . . . Barbados-China relations in good stead – Husbands

Four students who studied Chinese Mandarin at the Confucius Institute of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill...

Spreading Christmas cheer . . . Dame Sandra visits elderly in St Philip

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason made her annual Christmas visit to the St Philip District Hospital today. Dame Sandra who...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share