Spreading Christmas cheer . . . Dame Sandra visits elderly in St Philip - Barbados Today

December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason made her annual Christmas visit to the St Philip District Hospital today.

Dame Sandra who was accompanied by Minister of Health and Wellness Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Kenneth George, took time out of her busy schedule to spend quality time with the residents and staff of the institution who thoroughly enjoyed the brief conversations they had with the officials.

The highlight of Dame Sandra’s visit was a mini concert where residents and staff treated her to a selection of Christmas songs and poems. Dame Sandra was especially pleased with the poem delivered by resident Myrtle Nicholls, which spoke to the reality of becoming a senior citizen. The Dame asked Nicholls who penned the entertaining and thought-provoking piece herself to repeat it.

Thanking those who played a role in preparing for her arrival, the Governor General commended the hospital’s staff for the work they have been doing in caring for the elderly and vulnerable residents.

“Thank you for having me and to everybody for the care and support you give to the persons who live in this institution. I want to wish all of you and your family the very best for the Christmas season and multiple wishes, and good wishes for the New Year,” Dame Sandra said. (AH)

