The legacy curse of slavery - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

The legacy curse of slavery - by December 11, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 11, 2019

By now, it should be evident to everyone that the long-line, long-wait, high-tax method of managing Barbados has not changed. There is one notable exception.

As a semi-frequent traveller, I would rate my recent GAIA arrival experiences as the best of all countries to which I have ever travelled. On my most recent flight, I was out of the airport in about ten minutes after it landed in Barbados. Every step of the arrival process was pleasant. Even my departure was pleasantly noteworthy.

The obvious next step is to implement this remarkable efficiency across all aspects of the airport’s operations, and all public services. Unfortunately, our low self-esteem got the better of us. We have decided to give this Barbadian model of exceptional efficiency, to a foreign company to manage.

If our airport was a place of gross corruption and political patronage, then please call in a foreign company to save us from these corrupt political agents. Since they are unlikely to go willingly, a foreign company that they cannot intimidate, should send our political tormentors home.

Instead of planning to privatise that sort of corruption, we want to privatise the Grantley Adams International Airport. To allow a foreign company to manage our airport for 30 years is to privatise it. After each 30-year cycle, we will be forced to keep it privatised, because by then, that is all that our children would know.

We seem to want to prove to the world that we are just too stupid to manage our own airport. Worse yet, that our children can never be good enough to be trusted to manage their inheritance. Do we care what message these actions send to the next generation? Why are we forcing them to embrace the slavery legacy? This legacy is the idea that regardless of what you may achieve, you can never be good enough if you are a descendent of slaves. This curse limits our dreams and perpetuates the myth that prosperity is only for a few. It also damages our self-esteem. In 2019, we should be trying to break these stupid curses from over Barbados, not trying our best to perpetuate them.

If a company lacks important skills, then a confident manager will try to employ persons with those skills, regardless of where they are from. A fearful manager will try to sell the company. We are effectively selling our airport.

We were able to successfully manage our airport for over 50 years. We kept improving the customers’ experience until finally, we have demonstrated an international standard of excellence in the arrivals section. We now have two options. The mature option is for Barbadians to manage all aspects of the airport, to the same standard of excellence as the arrivals. This will facilitate a demand for Barbadian airport managers, to provide quality management services to inefficient airports all over this planet. The lunatic option is to sell our airport. Turning over the only airport we have to a foreign company to manage is to sell our children’s inheritance. When we sell their inheritance, they are forever deprived of senior management opportunities, and will receive little in return.

With no opposition in our Parliament, the administration will pursue whatever options it wants, because it can. The Government needs to listen to alternate solutions, especially when planning to pursue options that permanently disadvantage our children. They need to recognise that any curses that were passed down to their generation, do not need to be passed on to our children’s. After we have achieved excellence in the airport arrivals section, why is privatisation the only option that our parliamentarians are able to see?

As our nation’s elected leaders, they need to confront the slave legacy of low self-esteem that manifests itself by automatically trying to deprive others. They need to discourage the practises of pulling down those trying to achieve and kicking down any ladders to achievement once their donors have climbed. They need to reject these curses and start leading – for all of our sakes.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer and President of Solutions Barbados. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Recognising Palestine

60 years after Che Guevara’s visit to Gaza transforming the Zionist colonialization of Palestine from a regional conflict...

What about the Herman Griffith Competition?

Well done, Bayleys. You have won the cup for four consecutive years. However, there is much to be said about the Herman...

Volcker’s lessons

“I hope this memoir provides lessons, particularly in matters of financial and monetary policy to which I have dedicated...

A new way to proclaim faith . . . “Wear Scriptures”: the Word of God in fashion 

“Wear Scriptures” is a Christian establishment that specialises in Christian clothing. It is a “new Christian clothing...

A matter of respect

Citizens across the world feel disrespected and are voicing their anger: corruption is a bad thing getting worse. It may be...

Clear de way, Guyana coming back! . . . Oil, high expectations, and cautious optimism

Clear de way, Guyana coming back is the title of a lively vintage calypso by Dave Martins and the Tradewinds about several...

Stuck with bad EPA

I wanted to write about Christmas gifts today, but something horrendous happened last week.  So, I must combine both issues....

My journey South (Part 1) . . . Tracing developments on Artificial Intelligence in Latin America and the Caribbean

by Chelceé Brathwaite While some still consider Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be beyond the grasp of developing countries,...

Economy of the female body

Cardi B has it. Kim Kardashian has it. What’s the “it”? Sex appeal. But more importantly, they own and utilize a...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share