All not lost, says Pollard - Barbados Today

Despite a heartbreaking 2-1 series loss to India in the just concluded T20 International series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard does not believe it will affect his side’s performance in their upcoming three match One-Day International series against the same opponents.

Even though the Windies were thrashed by 67 runs in the third and final T20I on Wednesday at Mumbai, Pollard maintained there had been several bright sparks.

He said several different players would be joining the ODI squad ahead of their first match against India on Sunday, and their focus would be on winning that series.

“[It’s] not difficult [to pick ourselves up]. Again, there [are] a lot of positives coming out of this series. You’re talking about it being difficult and I’m talking about positivity. But, no, it’s a different format altogether and a couple of different guys – six guys I think – coming in who have been here since the start of November, I think. So, they’ve been working hard to get an opportunity to see how the Indian team goes about things and hopefully we can plan and execute it better,” Pollard said.

“It’s not going to be difficult at all. We’ve brought the series into a final game here, which I’m sure a lot of you guys didn’t think would happen, if I’m being honest. But, it has happened for us, which means guys are doing the right thing and we’re going to continue our way how we prepare.”

Pollard singled out the bowling of seamer Kesrick Williams and legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr as some of the positives of the series.

He said their performances in difficult conditions on the subcontinent were commendable.

“You see his stats in T20 cricket, it’s up there in terms of being able to do well,” Pollard said of Williams. “Again, it’s a positive for us. And him bouncing back after that first game as well and coming and showing his mettle I think that was well done. There’s still room for improvement for him and each and every one of us. But again, yes, that’s a positive he can take out of this series.

“Even young Walshy. He bowled very well in the last couple of games. I think it was a very good track here and a couple of bad balls and you are going to get that. He’s finding his feet now in international cricket. All in all, yes we lost 2-1, but I thought the guys stood up for themselves this series and that was very, very well done in that aspect,” Pollard maintained.

With the highly anticipated IPL auction slated to be held next week, the West Indies skipper said his troops were focused on the ODI series against India.

Pollard said players could not control whether they were selected to play in the lucrative T20 series or not and therefore should not be focused on it.

“To be honest you guys will be thinking about the IPL more than our guys would have in the dressing room. You can’t control whether you are selected or not. I have seen a guy score a hundred against India and not get picked in the IPL either. So, again, one score gets you in and one doesn’t get you in.

“One of the conversations was control what you can control: that is, go out and learn this series and the rest takes care of itself. How many franchises are there, eight? The owners will decide what they want to do at the end of the day,” Pollard said.