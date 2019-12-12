Christmas at Mahalia’s Corner - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Christmas at Mahalia’s Corner - by December 12, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 12, 2019

Talented Barbadian singer Nikita joins her family, local music royalty the Leacocks, for a special Christmas Edition of Mahalia’s Corner on Sunday, December 22  at 8 p.m. at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The popular music festival, now celebrating its tenth year or MC Tenniversary as it’s been dubbed by its creator 2 Mile Hill, just completed a successful September season featuring an all-star cast of entertainers including Lil Rick, Edwin Yearwood, Ch’An, John Yarde, Leadpipe & Saddis and Mole.

2 Mile Hill hopes to close out the MC Tenniversary with a bang and have a full night planned, with the band and the Leacocks taking the audience through a nostalgic journey of Christmas through the years.

Nikita, who is no stranger to the Mahalia’s Corner stage, has assembled a power cast of her loved ones, including her aunt Carolyn Leacock and cousin Jan Gibson-Keizer who are also well known singers.   

Christmas is my favourite time of the year,” said 2 Mile Hill front woman and the Corner’s namesake Mahalia. “Being able to have the Corner during the season is like my very own Christmas gift,” she added.

She said she was really happy to be able to continue celebrating the MC Tenniversary, with their fifth year of the Christmas Corner. The show will also feature the Open Mic segment which is the bedrock of the Mahalia’s Corner movement.

Many local singers have made their start on the Corner stage and any audience member may sign up on the night of the show to perform. Patrons have the option of regular seating or a drinks inclusive zone. This year tickets must be pre-purchased as they will not be taking cash at the door. (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Dumplings, spades, pipers and more . . . An amazing night of theatre honours Andrea Gollop-Greenidge

Clever anecdotes, Bajan sayings, strong dialect with a healthy serving of humour and witty conversation were central to all...

Honouring a legend . . . Pure excellence for Janice

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) put together a grand production that was a fitting tribute to music legend Janice...

Dancehall wins at Hennessy . . . Patrons all about favourite acts

Regional rising dancehall stars satisfied their fans with a torrent of their popular hits, when FAS7STAR staged the 2019...

Thank God for Tarrus . . . Patrons losing interest in Hennessy Artistry

His moniker is Mr Singy Singy, and that is exactly what Tarrus Riley came to do as he stole the hearts of Hennessy Artistry...

Unforgettable! . . . Miss Barbados Universe had the time of her life

Shanel Ifill did credit to her nation on Sunday night at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant. Although she did not make it to the...

Good tidings . . . Love Day marks ten years

The Love Day Project will be spreading its annual Christmas cheer on Saturday. It will be an extra special occasion as the...

A ‘Holy Night’ . . . Carols light up Ilaro Court on Sunday

The verdict is still out on which was most captivating – the entertainment on stage or the beautiful spectacle of...

Joy in Jubilee Gardens . . . Public Workers concert ushers in Yuletide season

Jubilee Gardens came alive with the sound of music last Friday evening. That’s when the Barbados Public Workers’...

Bim this one is for you . . . Patrons at Reminisce enjoy a top-notch show

In the final hours of Independence Day, music lovers got their fill of soca hits from premier artistes and deejays at...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share