Christmas at Mahalia’s Corner - Barbados Today

Talented Barbadian singer Nikita joins her family, local music royalty the Leacocks, for a special Christmas Edition of Mahalia’s Corner on Sunday, December 22 at 8 p.m. at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The popular music festival, now celebrating its tenth year or MC Tenniversary as it’s been dubbed by its creator 2 Mile Hill, just completed a successful September season featuring an all-star cast of entertainers including Lil Rick, Edwin Yearwood, Ch’An, John Yarde, Leadpipe & Saddis and Mole.

2 Mile Hill hopes to close out the MC Tenniversary with a bang and have a full night planned, with the band and the Leacocks taking the audience through a nostalgic journey of Christmas through the years.

Nikita, who is no stranger to the Mahalia’s Corner stage, has assembled a power cast of her loved ones, including her aunt Carolyn Leacock and cousin Jan Gibson-Keizer who are also well known singers.

“Christmas is my favourite time of the year,” said 2 Mile Hill front woman and the Corner’s namesake Mahalia. “Being able to have the Corner during the season is like my very own Christmas gift,” she added.

She said she was really happy to be able to continue celebrating the MC Tenniversary, with their fifth year of the Christmas Corner. The show will also feature the Open Mic segment which is the bedrock of the Mahalia’s Corner movement.

Many local singers have made their start on the Corner stage and any audience member may sign up on the night of the show to perform. Patrons have the option of regular seating or a drinks inclusive zone. This year tickets must be pre-purchased as they will not be taking cash at the door. (PR)