'Make an example of elder-abuse perpetrators' - Barbados Today

Increasing reports of the elderly being thrown out of their own homes and continuously exploited is a matter that former chairman of the National Assistance Board (NAB) David Durant is calling on authorities to use the full weight of the law to rectify.

He said he was continuously bombarded with reports about an increasing number of senior citizens being evicted, neglected, physically abused and in some instances being forced to sign over their properties to relatives and caregivers.

“And then they are being left at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) abandoned,” Durant said. “They are carried to the Geriatric Hospital and receive no visits from the family members who are finished with them. They are put out of their home that they worked hard to build. Put out of their own home by their children.

“I am hoping that elderly [citizens] being put outside by their own family members will stop.

“And the financial exploitation where monies are being taken without their knowledge, and all that they have accumulated for this point of their life just being squandered by younger people is not fair.”

Speaking at a Christmas luncheon for the elderly at his Restoration Ministries Church, Durant said it was high time that the courts made an example of someone abusing the elderly.

Durant said he believed that once a serious message was sent that Barbados would not tolerate any form of abuse of the elderly, others may think twice about mistreating the vulnerable pensioners.

Regardless of a person’s age or circumstances in life, they should be given the opportunity to age with dignity, respect and shown compassion and love, the pastor declared.

He added: “They need to be shown that love and attention by family members especially, because we can’t depend on Government to do everything.

“I know that the present Minister [of Elder Affairs Cynthia Forde] is very concerned about it because even before she became minister over the elderly, when I was NAB chairman, she used to call me and express concern.

“So I know that she is as concerned about it as I am and I hope that we would have stronger legislation.

“I know some things have already been put in place, but now the implementation is important that somebody be made an example.”

He said he was also concerned about the need for more accommodation to be made available for the elderly since homes currently in place were full.

Durant said: “Some elderly people are being evicted and put alongside the road with their things.

“And that hurts me because any nation that is treating their elderly in this kind of fashion is the nation that will stand the judgement for such a mistreatment.

“The Bible says ‘honour your father and your mother that your days may be long upon the land’. The more we honour the elderly the better it will be for us.”

He thanked all those who contributed to the luncheon where over 250 people were fed a traditional Christmas meal.

They were also treated to an entertaining concert where several members of Restorations Ministries delivered performances. Prominent gospel artist Sister Magrita Marshall performed some of her popular hits.

“We want to be able to give them as much love as we can during this Christmas season, make them feel at home, bless them,” Durant said. [email protected]