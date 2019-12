The Official Funeral for the late Sir Warwick Franklin, a former Cabinet Minister, will take place on Friday, December 20 at St Philip Parish Church. It will begin at 2 p.m.

The Knight of St. Andrew was officially conferred on Sir Warwick on January 11, 2018, by Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, in recognition of the prominent role he played in the land surveying and land and property valuation professions.

Sir Warwick passed away on Wednesday, December 4.