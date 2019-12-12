Senators remember Lady Walrond amid family law changes - Barbados Today
Senators remember Lady Walrond amid family law changes - by December 12, 2019

Three senators paid tribute to pioneering family law attorney Beverley Walrond as the bill she championed came before the Senate four days after her death from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Both Sir Errol Mickey Walrond and his wife Lady Walrond were travelling in Miami, Florida last Thursday when their vehicle became involved in the accident.

The bill, the Family Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, was debated by Independent senators Monique Taitt and Kevin Boyce who were followed by deputy speaker of the House Rudolph Cappy Greenidge who all spoke glowingly of the Jamaica-born attorney.

Senator Taitt paused for a few moments during her very brief speech to remember Lady Walrond.

She said: “It would be remiss of me if I did not acknowledge the passing of a stalwart in Family Law in Barbados and that person would be Lady Beverly Walrond. It is with sadness that I rise and speak of her.”

Directly after Taitt, Senator Boyce spoke on the bill and added his tribute to Lady Walrond.

He said: “Certainly in a context where we are debating family law and legislation which speaks to improve that process the fact that Lady Walrond will be unable to see the benefits of it I think compounds the tragedy of her loss.

“I was speaking to another Senator this morning who informed me that Lady Walrond QC, in every capacity where she met on the Council of Legal Education and the Judicial Services Committee, in those aspects spoke incessantly of the wish for a family court.

“[She was] a person who gave a lot in the area of family practice and to the country as whole.”

He read a tribute by the Bar Association which described her death as “a loss a beyond measure”. He closed by drawing on a personal encounter with the legal luminary whose practice was focused on family law.

Senator Boyce declared: “Every once in a while I find myself outside the courts with Lady Walrond waiting to be heard

“Our discussions tended to flow along the lines of family.

“My fondest memory was that she gave me a recipe for Jamaican red peas soup while that may seem like something that shouldn’t be reference I think it speaks to duality and her ability to bring a touch of wholesomeness to practice and her engagements with persons from all walks of life.

He concluded: “Lady Beverley Walrond is someone who will be sorely missed and behalf of the senate as well as the practitioners as well as the citizens of Barbados I would like to offer our sincere condolences to her family.”

Following on from Senator Boyce, Senator Greenidge acknowledged Lady Walrond’s contribution in passing.

He said he had made a note to reflect on the loss of the attorney.

