Young girl recounts life robbed of hope in rape - Barbados Today

Kinchar Lavone Mascoll’s rape of a young girl back in December 2015 has transformed her life into one of “hopelessness” and “despair”, the No. 2 Supreme Court has heard.

The impact of that rape on the then 15-year-old student was included in a presentencing report complied on Mascoll, alias Rhino or Monkey Man, of Drax Hall Jump, St George.

A probation officer told the court the teenager revealed that the brutal taking of her innocence was the “worst of her life”.

“She recalled prior to being choked until she lost consciousness, to being stabbed and waking hours later bound.

“She is still psychologically impacted and spoke of her life since then as transforming into one of… hopelessness and feelings of despair.

“She recalled the numerous accounts she was required to give to various therapists and counselors both at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Psychiatric Hospital after being placed on suicide watch for issues of self harm,” the probation officer told Justice Randall Worrell as Mascoll listened from the dock.

According to the officer, the child’s mother also revealed that “she vicariously experienced the trauma that her daughter endured after her innocence was so brutally taken”.

The officer continued: “This incident has forever changed [their] lives as they continue to struggle emotionally, financially and psychologically to regain some semblance of normalcy.

“Both the victims emphatically expressed their hope that Mascoll is dealt a just punishment to the fullest extent of the law.”

It was further revealed that Mascoll was himself a product of sexual assault. But, “he did not give any clear expression of remorse for his actions which suggests that he has little insight into his offending behaviour” according to the probation officer.

“Mascoll is a recidivist with a high risk of reoffending due to the gravity of his criminogenic indications which have over time to be an imminent threat to public safety.”

Two reports – psychiatric and psychological – were ordered on the convicted rapist in preparation for his sentencing. He returns before the High Court on January 31.

The court previously heard that the child was heading home from school when she crossed paths with Mascoll at Oughterson Road, St Philip on December 1, 2015.

They were walking in opposition directions but when the schoolgirl looked back she saw Mascoll was now going in the same direction that she was.

She, however, continued on her way but the next time she looked back the then 38-year-old man had caught up with her and kept on staring at her, making her uncomfortable.

When he got directly behind her he grabbed on to her right arm, while holding a screwdriver in his left and pulled her into nearby bushes.

When she tried to cry out for help, he threatened her by thrusting the screwdriver into her right breast and said, “Shut up or I gone kill you”. Fearful for her life she complied but she began struggling with him resulting in Mascoll holding her in a headlock, which caused her to lose consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she discovered that her hands were tied behind her back, her shirt was buttoned the wrong way and the contents of her school bag scattered.

After several attempts she was able to walk and came across some cyclists who assisted her. The child was taken to the QEH for treatment, where she spent five days.