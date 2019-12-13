Eight years for gun. One year left to serve. - Barbados Today

Gunman Omar Dabian Samuel Moore has been sentenced to eight years in prison – but he only has 373 days left to serve at HMP Dodds after the necessary credits and deductions were taken into account.

Back in September, the 38-year-old of 2nd Avenue Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael, pleaded guilty before Justice Randall Worrell to having the .38 revolver without a valid licence and possession of eight rounds of ammunition without a valid permit. The offences were committed on April 19, 2016.

Earlier this week, in the No. 2 Supreme Court, he told the judge: “I would like to apologise for my actions. I would like to ask the court for leniency.”

But in handing down the sentence today Justice Worrell informed Moore that the charges against him could only be dealt with by a period of incarceration due to the seriousness of the matter.

Pointing to the convict’s prior record, the judge told Moore that he also had a conviction for shooting at someone.

“So it is not to say that you don’t know that firearms are things that you should not be dealing with,” said the judge who went on to point out the mitigating factors in Moore’s favour: cooperated with police, the firearm was not used and had indicated that he wanted to plead guilty at the earliest time.

Taking the aggravating factors and mitigating features into account the eight-year starting sentence was decreased by a year leaving Moore with seven years or 2,555 days. A one-third discount, or 851 days, was then allocated for his guilty plea leaving him with 1,704 days.

Moore has already spent 1,331 days on remand, which was deducted from sentence leaving him with 373 more days left to serve at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the ammunition charge.

Moore was caught for the illegal gun and ammunition as he walked through the Westbury Cemetery on April 19, 2016 around 1:30 a.m. He was followed by detectives in an unmarked car who stopped him and identified themselves. A search was requested and conducted.

When the officer conducting the search got to Moore’s waistline, he pushed away the policeman’s hand and attempted to run but was quickly subdued.

The search continued and a brown and a black firearm was found loaded with five rounds of ammunition. Another three rounds were found in his back pocket wrapped in a black glove.

He told lawmen back then: “Officer I now get a phone call from an unknown number for… weed. I tell myself this look like a set up. I can’t believe I get hold so easy.”

Crown Counsel Rudolph Burnett was the prosecutor in the case while Angela Mitchell-Gittens represented Moore.