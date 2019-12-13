Petty’s crime - Barbados Today

Forgetting that he had cannabis in his pants a 21-year-old man decided to conceal it in his belt buckle before entering the dock of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

That decision did not turn out well for Keston Latrell Petty, of School Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael when he went to the No. 1 criminal court in connection with another case. He is now on remand at HMP Dodds until December 20.

As he stood in the dock before Magistrate Douglas Frederick yesterday a prison officer who was standing nearby observed that Petty’s belt was gaping and summoned the court orderly.

A search was conducted and according to the facts, two other wrappings of what appeared to be tobacco and a clear Ziploc bag with vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis were found. When asked to account for the items, Petty made no reply but when he was taken to Central Police Station and further interviewed, he admitted knowledge and ownership saying: “I forget it in my pants, so I put it in my belt.”