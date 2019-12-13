Petty’s crime - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Petty’s crime - by December 13, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 13, 2019

Forgetting that he had cannabis in his pants a 21-year-old man decided to conceal it in his belt buckle before entering the dock of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

That decision did not turn out well for Keston Latrell Petty, of School Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael when he went to the No. 1 criminal court in connection with another case. He is now on remand at HMP Dodds until December 20.

As he stood in the dock before Magistrate Douglas Frederick yesterday a prison officer who was standing nearby observed that Petty’s belt was gaping and summoned the court orderly.

A search was conducted and according to the facts, two other wrappings of what appeared to be tobacco and a clear Ziploc bag with vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis were found. When asked to account for the items, Petty made no reply but when he was taken to Central Police Station and further interviewed, he admitted knowledge and ownership saying: “I forget it in my pants, so I put it in my belt.”

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share18
20 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Police investigate fatal shooting

Barbados has recorded its 48th murder. Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Rondell Alexander, 27, of 1st Avenue...

New strategic focus to push tourism product

A focus on quality product development will be critical to the continued success of the region’s tourism industry, says a...

Drive to keep out “meth”

Months after an international student was caught by police with one of the world’s most psychedelic drugs in his...

#BTEditorial – Rallying to an improving Windies outfit

The West Indies might not have come out as winners in the just-ended T20 International series against heavyweights India, but...

False notes warning

The Central Bank of Barbados is urging shoppers to be vigilant, but says there’s no need for undue concern about the...

Top economic advisor to the Mia Mottley administration Professor Avinash Persaud

GOVT advisor, blaming DLP, slams upgrade criticism

One of Government’s main economic minds has dismissed comments by Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) leader Verla...

Row over – Utility’s agreement on tanks, tankers, HQ

The long-running dispute between the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and Innotech Services over the latter’s...

Resolution in impasse between BAMC and unions

The almost year-long rift between management of the Barbados Agricultural Management Company Ltd (BAMC), and its workers’...

UN check early next year for major conference

A United Nations advance team is expected here early next year to assess the island’s preparation for hosting a major UN...

20 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share18