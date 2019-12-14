Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh is Miss World 2019 - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh is Miss World 2019 - by December 14, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 14, 2019

Twenty-three-year old Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh is the Miss World 2019.

The St Thomas native radiated with charm and purpose as she glided across the Excel Arena stage in London, England.

It’s a repeat of the 1976 feat when Cindy Breakspeare was crowned Miss World in the British capital.

For her first moments on the international stage, Singh offered an inarguably cultural presentation, free of controversy, with a seamless merger of charm, historical homage and contemporary flair.

Dressed in a bandana-inspired costume, Singh introduced herself to the world with the island’s 2019 anthem, Toast by reggae music’s 19-year-old global sensation, Koffee.

But toeing the line of acceptability was not enough for the aspiring doctor to bring the blue Miss World crown home.

Toast and Toni-Ann were not the only Jamaican elements to rock the Miss World stage this year.

For part of the pageant’s entertainment package, including all the contestants with choreographed moves and matching bodysuits, Australian host and singer Peter Andre pulled on his 1995 reggae-inflected hit Mysterious Girl, featuring Bubbler Ranx.

The contestants filled the stage and pulled the audience to their feet while hitting moves like the Bogle and the Butterfly.

As winner of the fast-track, talent competition, effortlessly covering Whitney Houston classics, it was clear that Toni-Ann was well on her way to securing a top spot. (Jamaica Gleaner)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Residents reminded to employ licensed security guards

As some Barbadians prepare to stage fetes for the yuletide season, they are being reminded that the security guards they...

BNOCL helping Barbados achieve 2030 energy goal

Starting next year, a total of 300 people within the Barbados National Oil Company Limited (BNOCL) will receive photovoltaic...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the region. Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy at...

Police investigate fatal shooting

Barbados has recorded its 48th murder. Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Rondell Alexander, 27, of 1st Avenue...

Top economic advisor to the Mia Mottley administration Professor Avinash Persaud

GOVT advisor, blaming DLP, slams upgrade criticism

One of Government’s main economic minds has dismissed comments by Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) leader Verla...

Row over – Utility’s agreement on tanks, tankers, HQ

The long-running dispute between the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) and Innotech Services over the latter’s...

Resolution in impasse between BAMC and unions

The almost year-long rift between management of the Barbados Agricultural Management Company Ltd (BAMC), and its workers’...

Lacklustre performance in Barbados and other Caribbean economies – ECLAC

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is predicting that Barbados will record the lowest growth...

Northern business waiting for the Christmas rush

Businesses in Speightstown have reported “moderate” Christmas sales so far for 2019 and they are hoping that the pace...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share