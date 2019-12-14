Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh is Miss World 2019 - Barbados Today

Twenty-three-year old Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh is the Miss World 2019.

The St Thomas native radiated with charm and purpose as she glided across the Excel Arena stage in London, England.

It’s a repeat of the 1976 feat when Cindy Breakspeare was crowned Miss World in the British capital.

For her first moments on the international stage, Singh offered an inarguably cultural presentation, free of controversy, with a seamless merger of charm, historical homage and contemporary flair.

Dressed in a bandana-inspired costume, Singh introduced herself to the world with the island’s 2019 anthem, Toast by reggae music’s 19-year-old global sensation, Koffee.

But toeing the line of acceptability was not enough for the aspiring doctor to bring the blue Miss World crown home.

Toast and Toni-Ann were not the only Jamaican elements to rock the Miss World stage this year.

For part of the pageant’s entertainment package, including all the contestants with choreographed moves and matching bodysuits, Australian host and singer Peter Andre pulled on his 1995 reggae-inflected hit Mysterious Girl, featuring Bubbler Ranx.

The contestants filled the stage and pulled the audience to their feet while hitting moves like the Bogle and the Butterfly.

As winner of the fast-track, talent competition, effortlessly covering Whitney Houston classics, it was clear that Toni-Ann was well on her way to securing a top spot. (Jamaica Gleaner)