Barbados has recorded its 48th murder.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Rondell Alexander, 27, of 1st Avenue Gills Gap, Black Rock, St Michael that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday

Police said a group of men was liming at 1st Avenue Gills Gap at “Twerks Bar” when an unknown assailant fired a number of gunshots and ran off.

Alexander fell to the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.