Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the region.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy at times with a few scattered showers.

Wind: E – ESE at 20 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: A low level trough will be approaching the region.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 30 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.