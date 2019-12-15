Bubbling party for St Michael South’s ‘children’ - Barbados Today
Bubbling party for St Michael South's 'children' - by December 15, 2019

December 15, 2019

The Graydon Sealy School sprung to life and instead of the liveliness coming from school children only, their parents joined in the fun. It was not a school day, but Saturday the day of the annual St Michael South Constituency Christmas party.

To be sure it was the constituency children’s party, hosted by district Member of Parliament and Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Minister, Kirk Humphrey, but an observer couldn’t tell the difference because parents or other guardians had as much fun as the young ones, joining in games, and enjoying the food and music.

Seen also getting into games with the children was Humphrey who did not miss a beat, just as the other adult youngsters.

From 2 pm to 6 pm there was the usual events like go-cart races, horse rides, bouncing castles, face painting, a performing clown and a wide variety of Bajan style food and drinks.

But amidst the noise produced by the hundreds of children and adults, there were musical competitions, two for the children and two for the adults.

Children in two age groups, below 10 years, and between 10 and 16, competed for two tablets; while the adults vied two $50 shopping vouchers.

As was the case for the entire afternoon party, throughout the four musical chairs sessions the only things that separated children from parents and guardians were size and obvious age as they laughed and shrieked while jostling each other for seats when the music halted.

As was the case last year the skinniest Santa this south of the North Pole made a dramatic entrance, much to the delight of all who quickly swarmed him.

After surviving the mob, the beanpole-like Santa told Barbados TODAY there’s a need for a new custom-fitted suit for next year because he lost weight. (GA)

