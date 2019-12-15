Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, breezy and hazy with some scattered showers after midday.

Wind: Generally E at 25 to 45 km/h.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from to 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will continue affecting the island.

Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy, breezy and hazy with some scattered showers.

Wind: Generally E at 25 to 40 km/h with higher gust.

Seas: Moderate in open water with swells from to 2.0m to 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.