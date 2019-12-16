Give the best gift this Christmas - Barbados Today

Christmas is a time of giving. Of course, we should always remember that it is God who first gave. We should recognise that He gave His Son at Christmas. In fact, without this benevolent act of God we would not know about Christmas or what it signifies. Actually, we would never have known the word “Christmas.”

Christmas is really about Christ. It is the “mass” or celebration of Christ! Let us not ever forget that – in the midst of a world which revels in sheer disrespect of the Holy Trinity and manufactures several ways of attaining rightness with God and eternal life – God gave His very best for mankind: Christ, His only Son!

This is the perfect gift if ever there was one. An unmatched Gift from an incomparable Giver. Isn’t it ironic that while the wise men gave their gifts to the Christ child, He was the Gift to them and everyone?

Christmas is also a time of receiving. We ought to receive this Gift with open arms. But alas, most of mankind shuns the Giver and the Gift. What a rude thing to do – refuse a precious, special gift that has been given in the utmost spirit of love and compassion and selflessness!

Now, most earthly gifts are transient; they last for maybe a year, some maybe more, but they rarely last the lifetime of the receiver. But praise be to our Lord God His Gift of Jesus Christ remains forever!

In Revelation 22:13 Jesus says, “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.” Receiving Him as our personal Lord and Saviour guarantees us peace with God here and now, and life eternal later.

Additionally, Christmas is a time of forgiving. That is what the Babe in the manger represents – God’s forgiveness. All we need to do then, is to “…confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness,” (1 John 1:9).

Now, there is a strange concept these days: confessing sin. What sin? We are all free to do whatever we want to do, aren’t we? If it feels good, do it. The sad thing though, is that this is not reality in God’s economy.

He said in His Word that there is sin committed and sin to be forgiven. And it does not matter what terrible sin we have committed, our Lord will forgive us if we confess it to Him. Because, “forgiveness is not based on the magnitude of the sin, but the magnitude of the forgiver’s love. No sin is too great for God’s complete and unconditional love,” (article in New Living Translation’s ‘Touch Point Bible’).

So this Christmas, let us give our best gift. Let us start by giving others the message of the gospel – the true Christmas story. Then let us give to others well thought-out gifts that they will really cherish, and that is within our means to give.

This Christmas, let us receive the Gift of Jesus into our hearts and be thankful to the Father. And let us receive all gifts given in the spirit of gratitude. May we count it a privilege to receive something great or small and bless the giver.

At Christmas, may we always remember God’s great love and forgiveness toward us, and render the same to others.

Merry Christmas. May God bless us always!