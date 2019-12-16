Guilty of possession . . . But Jordan gets bail on other charges - Barbados Today
Guilty of possession . . . But Jordan gets bail on other charges - by December 16, 2019

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
December 16, 2019

An Orange Hill, St James man was released on $3,000 bail today after pleading not guilty to several drug-related and money laundering charges.

This morning, Rommel Orlando Jordan, 40, of Endeavor #3 Orange Hill, pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing a traffickable quantity of cannabis and intent to supply the drugs on December 15. Jordan also pleaded not guilty to possessing $2,900 in cash allegedly the proceeds of crime. He however pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of cannabis.

When asked by Magistrate Douglas Frederick why he was pleading guilty to possession but not the other drug offences which are tied to the same possession charge, Jordan denied having the amount of the illegal substance that would constitute a traffickable quantity. “I know I had a little weed but not the amount that they say that I had,” said Jordan. It was then revealed by prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe that the police had found 460 grams of the illegal drug in Jordan’s possession. Jordan was granted bail with one surety and was ordered to return to court on April 27, 2020.

