Hazell pleads not guilty to wounding - Barbados Today

Ron Darien Anthony Hazell, 24, of Venture St John, pleaded not guilty to wounding charges when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick at the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning. It was alleged that on December 15, 2019 Hazell maliciously wounded Bertram Barrow. It was also alleged that on the same date he entered the premises of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and behaved in a threatening manner.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe did not object to bail and Frederick released Hazell on his own recognizance. The matter has been adjourned until January 13, 2020.