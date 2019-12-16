Hazell pleads not guilty to wounding - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Hazell pleads not guilty to wounding - by December 16, 2019

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
December 16, 2019

Ron Darien Anthony Hazell, 24, of Venture St John, pleaded not guilty to wounding charges when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick at the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning. It was alleged that on December 15, 2019 Hazell maliciously wounded Bertram Barrow. It was also alleged that on the same date he entered the premises of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and behaved in a threatening manner.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe did not object to bail and Frederick released Hazell on his own recognizance. The matter has been adjourned until January 13, 2020.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Double blow . . . Mother and son Drownings hit CBC Staff hard

It was not business as usual at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) today as staff members struggled to come to...

Economic performance lauded

Barbados’ international reserves are in line for a further boost, following the completion of the island’s economic...

Mission tidy . . . national clean-up ahead of we gatherin’ 2020

Government will be undertaking a “massive” $2 million national clean-up campaign over the next two months to coincide...

Man pleads not guilty to assaulting cop

A man charged with assaulting a police officer was released on bail when he appeared at the No.1 District ‘A’...

Teenager sent for drug treatment

A teenager was ordered to drug rehabilitation today after he pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. Jaden Jamar Harris,...

Guilty of possession . . . But Jordan gets bail on other charges

An Orange Hill, St James man was released on $3,000 bail today after pleading not guilty to several drug-related and money...

ANSA takes over Trident

After months of negotiations, ANSA McAL (Barbados Limited) has purchased the shares of Trident Insurance Company Limited....

Leaders to discuss high cost of intra-regional travel

Antigua and Barbuda says it intends raising the issue of the high cost of intra-regional travel when Caribbean Community...

Don’t test us . . . AG warns criminals police are on their heels

Attorney General Dale Marshall says the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) will stop at nothing to bring down the murder rate...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share