A man charged with assaulting a police officer was released on bail when he appeared at the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Peter Lee, 56, of Wellington Street St Michael pleaded not guilty to assaulting police constable 1905 Alex Hall on December 13, 2019. However, he pleaded guilty to possession of a cutlass and a knife on the same date.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe had no objection to bail and the matter was adjourned until January 13, 2020.