‘Ride of the day’ . . . Charles Frederick slams the field - Barbados Today

December 16, 2019

December 16, 2019

Charles Frederick led all the way in the  $16 000 Jingle Bells Handicap on the penultimate day of the 2019 racing season over the weekend at the Garrison Savannah.

With apprentice Rahiem Thorpe astride, Charles Frederick wired his five rivals clocking fractions of 25.2 and 49.2 and stopping the clock in 1:09.4 on the good to soft going.

The Steven Bynoe trainee held off heavy favourite Defiant David approaching the home stretch as 2014 Derby winner Voldermort was closing with every stride but to be denied by a length.

The gallop was hailed as the ride of the day from young Thorpe. He seems to be going places and has the look of a future top jockey even though he has fewer than ten wins in his career. Thorpe has put down some fine rides this year.

The highest-rated horse in the field, Sandy Lane Spa Sprint runner-up Island Cotton, could only manage third place but was not disgraced having to give away 25 pounds to the winner.

Marie Aurore rallied to the fourth position with Defiant David and Campaigners Gold rounding off the six-horse field.

The forecast paid $44 .05 and the Trifecta was $160.15.

Trainer Robert Peirce saddled the 300th  race of his career in the last race with Sing Sing.

Jockeys Rasheed Hughes and Eric Daniel shared the spotlight winning two races each while trainers Richard Deane and Peirce also won two races each on the six-race card to be leading trainers of the day.

Racing continues on Boxing Day.

by Kent Layne

