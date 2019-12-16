Teenager sent for drug treatment - Barbados Today

A teenager was ordered to drug rehabilitation today after he pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. Jaden Jamar Harris, 17, of 3rd Avenue Bibby’s Lane, St Michael pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on December 14, 2019.

Appearing before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning, Harris was also charged with stealing a bicycle valued at $989 belonging to Kemar Austin on December 10, 2019. However, the court learnt that Austin was no longer interested in proceeding with the matter.

Frederick dismissed the theft charge but ordered Harris to return to court on March 27, 2020 at which time a report would be given on his treatment.