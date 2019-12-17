Angry hotel staffer in hot water - Barbados Today

A hotel worker, who attacked his supervisor with a bottle and a frying pan, was told to get his anger under control before it lands him in even deeper trouble. This was the admonition of Magistrate Douglas Frederick to Shadane Shaquille Rollins, 24, of Rollins Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

Rollins pleaded guilty to wounding Chad Blenman on December 11, 2019, when he appeared at No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today

According to the facts, both men worked at Savannah Hotel and on the day in question, a dispute over the decoration of a buffet at a staff function, started an argument. While the complainant was walking away, the accused attacked him with a bottle and a frying pan, which resulted in Blenman suffering a two-inch laceration to the back of his head as well as a cut to his forearm.

When asked by Frederick to account for his action, Rollins replied, “My anger get the best of me.”

Rollins was ordered to do 80 hours of community service and was told to return to court on Friday, when compensation would be determined.

“You got a little opportunity and you gone and throw it way. You see why I can’t give you a chance?

“You know this could have turned bad? You know if he had picked up a knife, you or he could have been dead. You need conflict resolution. I have to see what injuries he had because if I don’t [give the complainant] some satisfaction this could get bigger,” Frederick stressed.