Mullin goes home for Christmas - Barbados Today
December 17, 2019

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
December 17, 2019

A St John man, who was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds last month on multiple fraud charges, was granted $5000 bail when he returned to court this morning.

Jeff Anderson Mullin, 28, of Church View, has the opportunity to be home with his family this Christmas after his attorney, Michael Lashley, QC, was able to convince Magistrate Douglas Frederick that his client was a good candidate for bail. However, before releasing Mullin, Frederick issued a stern warning to the accused’s surety, stating in no uncertain terms, that the book would be thrown at her if Mullins does not return to court. Frederick pointed out that Mullin has already failed to appear on a previous charge.

“You can’t say that you were not warned. If he does not come to court, I want this money or you would spend the time in jail,” Frederick warned.

Mullin is alleged to have stolen two cheques from Esther Tudor-Burton between September 1 and November 12. He is further accused of making out a forged cheque to himself in the amount of $2,500 between the same dates with intent to defraud CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited.

He is further accused of writing a fraudulent CIBC cheque and drawing from the account of Esthram Limited and endeavouring to cash the cheque at CIBC on November 12.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty to the theft charge before Magistrate Kim Butcher but was not required to plead to the other three offences.

