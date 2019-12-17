Woman beater pleads guilty . . . Requests tally of medical bills before decision on compensation - Barbados Today
Woman beater pleads guilty . . . Requests tally of medical bills before decision on compensation

Colville Mounsey
Article by
December 17, 2019
December 17, 2019

A City resident may need to cut back on his spending this Christmas in order to pay compensation to his ex-girlfriend, after pleading guilty to beating her last Friday.

Nelroy Peter Calderon of Nursery Drive Terminal, Bridgetown, 38, appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning, charged with assaulting Wanda Dyan Gladstone-Lindie, occasioning her actual bodily harm on December 13, 2019.

The court heard that the complainant and the accused were involved in an intimate relationship for five years, but that union ended three months ago. On the day the incident occurred, the complainant was at her residence at Headley Road, Dover, Christ Church. Calderon had returned their son to her and was leaving. As she was closing the door she saw the accused coming towards her house but before she could close the door, he was up the steps and inside the house.

Calderon asked the complainant to spend the night, but when she refused, he became very angry.

“The accused cuffed the complainant to the back of her head causing her to fall to the floor. The accused kept punching the complainant all over her head, while telling her he [Calderon] does not care if he goes to jail. This physical abuse lasted for 15 minutes. The complainant received injuries to her eyes, cheeks, left jaw, left shoulder and the back of her head,” said the case facts, read by prosecutor, Sergeant Vernon Waithe.

When the matter came up for hearing at the No. 1  District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning, the complainant told the court that she did not want the accused to go to jail. However, she demanded $5000 in compensation for her pain and suffering as well as medical bills. In response, Calderon opted to wait until all of the complainant’s medical bills were tallied, so that Magistrate Frederick could make a better determination on the sum to be paid. The matter was adjourned until January 17, 2020 and Calderon was released on $3000 bail. He was also placed on a six-month bond to keep the peace, a breach of which, would result in six months in prison.

“I am putting you on bond, you are not to go by this lady’s house. You could see her with a thousand men, it has nothing to do with you. If you breach this bond it would be six months in prison,” Frederick warned.

