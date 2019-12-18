Fire Service: ‘Safer’ year so far - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Fire Service: ‘Safer’ year so far - by December 18, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 18, 2019

House fires were down by one-fifth so far, year on year, amid an overall drop in other major incidents, the Fire Service has reported

There have been 58 house fires when compared to 72 recorded in 2018, it said.

There have been half as many commercial building fires, with only 13 incidents, compared to 26 a year earlier.

The Fire Service also reported an 11 per cent drop in grass fires. There were 959 grass fires compared to 1074 last year while there was a minimal six percent decline in rubbish fires, 415 were recorded this year compared to 440 in 2018.

While praising his hardworking officers in the service’s annual Christmas message, acting Chief Fire Officer Henderson Patrick said firefighters could not take all the credit for the improvements, praising residents for “actively participating in this reduction of incidents. “

But false alarms went up – a 53 per cent increase – with a total of 115 “activated fire alarms” compared to 75 in  2018. He suggested this was mostly the result of a lack of maintenance and alarm defects.

Yet, the fire officer said the improvements were not enough for people to get comfortable and rest on their laurels.

Urging the public to do even better in the coming years, Patrick proposed a “firewall” of protection and safety to safeguard investments, lives, families and properties.

He said: “It is the mission of the Barbados Fire Service in the third decade of the 21st century and beyond, but starting now, to work with its stakeholders to collaboratively build a ‘firewall’ architecture that will develop a safety consciousness and culture amongst all the citizens and sectors in this country.

“The intent is to focus on more than just structural integrity but to promote recognition and build a firewall of safety, defence and resilience against the common threats to life and personal loss.”

The Christmas season was an appropriate time to begin this process of building, Chief Patrick said, as he urged citizens to carefully check the hazards they may be exposed to.

He said: “These may include fire resulting from naked flames in the kitchen, lighted candles for therapeutic or ambience enrichment purposes or from electrical mishaps through circuit overloads or accidents from defective appliances.

“You cannot ignore the barbecues, the grilling, the bon-fires, the lighted Christmas trees or the indiscriminate burning of household refuse as part of your waste management strategy.

“While most of these activities may be legitimate and have the potential for fostering good social relations, they can also cause social dislocation, affect the health and welfare of others, create a nuisance for neighbours and retard the progress made in alleviating poverty.” (SD)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share7
11 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – At 56, where do we take CBC from here?

On December 15, the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) celebrated 56 years since it began broadcasting as Radio...

Bloody year . . . 2019 Record for murder

Barbados TODAY begins its countdown to 2020 with a recap of the major happenings of 2019. We get started with one of the...

‘Offer duty- free incentives to recyclers’

Government backbencher Ian Gooding Edghill has proposed that the Mia Mottley administration put duty-free concessions in...

Supplementals passed as House closes business for 2019

A number of supplemental bills to complete outstanding projects in various ministries were passed as the House of Assembly...

Pension deal . . . Mechanism agreed for CBC’s pensions payment

Following what has been described as a successful meeting with management of the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)...

Xmas cracker . . . Sales boost in Yuletide countdown

With a week to go before Christmas, Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association Edward Clarke is reporting a slight...

Waste separation law coming – Minister

Households and businesses could soon be made by law to separate their garbage at source, with details on how this would be...

Guarded QEH . . . attack on hospital worker prompts tough measures

Visitors to some wards at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) will have to undergo screening before gaining admission to look...

Mullin goes home for Christmas

A St John man, who was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds last month on multiple fraud charges, was granted $5000 bail...

11 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share7