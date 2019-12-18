Focused Windies . . . Hope wants players to stick to their roles against India - Barbados Today

Strokemaker Shai Hope today underscored the importance of players sticking to their roles, as West Indies prepared to face India in the second One-Day International, knowing victory would hand them their first series win against the subcontinental powerhouses in 13 years.

The right-handed Hope was one of the heroes of last Sunday’s convincing eight-wicket win in Chennai when he carved out an unbeaten 102 to help West Indies to an important 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

With West Indies chasing 288, Hope anchored the innings with a patient knock that came at a slow strike rate of 67, but which perfectly complemented Shimron Hetmyer’s whirlwind 139 which was marked by a strike rate of 131.

Hope, who already averages an amazing 52 from 70 ODIs, said while his innings had not been a flamboyant one, it was what the team required and part of the overall tactical approach to the run chase.

“I think I’m pacing my innings to the team’s requirement,” Hope told a media conference here.

“Since we only had to get [288] and the rate that we were going at [was a good one], we have to make sure everyone’s on the same page, and my role there was to stay at one end and make sure we knuckle down on the bowlers, don’t give them any wickets and it’s just about playing what the team requires.

“That’s my role in the team. If it is a case they want me to step it up, I can do that so it’s just about playing what the team requires.”

The left-handed Hetmyer was devastating in approach, crunching 11 fours and seven sixes as he raced to a run-a-ball fifty before reaching his fifth ODI hundred off just 85 deliveries.

In contrast, opener Hope batted nearly the entire 50 overs, bringing up his fifty off 92 deliveries before posting his eighth ODI hundred in the 47th over off 149 balls.

And he said even though there had been temptation to attack especially with Hetmyer scoring freely, he remained focussed on his role.

“As a batsman and see you see someone at the other end going so easy, you just want to join in … but I have to just keep reminding myself that I have to stay there as long as possible, don’t let the opposition get any inroads and maybe start a slide or something [like that],” Hope explained.

“The key is just to make sure we adapt to situations and if one man is going at the other end, you don’t necessarily need to go, if the run rate required is under control.

“So the key is about being able to be aware of each situation that’s thrown at us and someone has to put their hands up.”

While Hope’s career strike rate lies at nearly 74, he has been the leading scorer for West Indies in recent times. His unbeaten 109 in the final ODI against Afghanistan last month in Lucknow gave the Caribbean side a 3-0 cleansweep, and he has now scored four hundreds this year at an average of 61.

In 2018, he struck another three hundreds while averaging 67.

“It’s about trusting the process. My preparation remains the same,” Hope said of his recent success.

“It’s about being able to adapt to each surface and each continent we play on. It’s about finding that passion, motivation and drive to go out there and do what’s required for the team.”

West Indies have not beaten India in a series in just over a decade and are without a series victory over the hosts in their backyard since Carl Hooper’s side won a close a hotly contested seven-match rubber nearly two decades ago.

And Hope said the bowling group, as well as batsmen, needed to play their part if West Indies were to break their losing trend.

“We have to ask the bowlers to do some damage as well but obviously as a batsman you want to score as many runs as possible and if it’s contributing to teams wins then it makes it even more satisfying so hopefully we can get some early strikes …,” he said. (CMC)