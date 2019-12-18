GUYANA - Multiple deaths in Mahaicony accident - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

GUYANA – Multiple deaths in Mahaicony accident - by December 18, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 18, 2019

GEORGETOWN – Several persons are dead following a horrific accident at Fairfield, Mahaicony today.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the accident occurred sometime after 1100hrs.

It involved a truck bearing registration GPP 9433 which was laden with beverages which was heading to Berbice and a route 50 minibus which was heading to Georgetown.

Dead is Ewart Reynolds,64, Alana Vaughn a 28-year old medex of Farm, Mahaicony, Keon Sealey, 33 and Seechandal Chandilall the driver of the bus who was said to be in his late 40s .

The driver of the truck whose name was provided as ‘Sherlon’ escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

Vaughn, a mother of two was heavily pregnant and she was heading to a clinic when she met her demise.

Reports are that the minibus suffered a tire blowout and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed head-on into the truck.

A woman who lives close to the scene of the accident told the Guyana Chronicle that she heard a loud “bang” and she immediately rushed to see where her children was. She said she saw bodies on the roadway as well as a number of beer bottles on the roadway.

When this newspaper arrived at the scene, the police were questioning persons in the
area while employees of the owner of the
truck were clearing the roadway of broken bottles.

At the Mahaicony Hospital, the scene was filled with loud screams and anger as relatives of the deceased converged on the medical institution.

Vaughn’s husband broke down in tears as he related that his wife was heading to a clinic at Highdam when she met her end. His sister related that the woman was in the 38th week of her pregnancy.

Police are investigating the accident. (Guyana Chronicle)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh is Miss World 2019

Twenty-three-year old Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh is the Miss World 2019. The St Thomas native radiated with charm and purpose as...

Antiguan PM reports movement in LIAT share talks

There appears to be “some convergence” between Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados regarding issues surrounding...

Dominica PM re-elected in tense election

ROSEAU – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has emerged from a “bruising” campaign to claim victory in Friday’s general...

Dominica votes: Linton casts ballot

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Opposition Leader Lennox Linton Friday voted early in the Roseau North constituency as light...

Dominica decides – Tension, teargas hours before polls open

ROSEAU – Dominicans go to the polls on Friday to elect a new government with the leaders of the two main political parties...

George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family for $100m

George Zimmerman, who shot dead unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, is suing his family, their attorney, the US...

Dominican Prime Minister says General Elections will be held tomorrow

 SOURCE: DOMINICA NEWSONLINE -Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that general elections will be held in...

Changes in region’s ties with Canada

Former Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur has expressed concern about a diminished bilateral relationship between Canada...

RSS peacekeepers as pre-election unrest builds

Barbadian troops and police officers under the command of the Regional Security System (RSS) were tonight preparing to be...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share