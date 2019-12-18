‘Offer duty- free incentives to recyclers’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

‘Offer duty- free incentives to recyclers’ - by December 18, 2019

Marlon Madden
Article by
Published on
December 18, 2019

Government backbencher Ian Gooding Edghill has proposed that the Mia Mottley administration put duty-free concessions in place for the recycling industry.

He argued that this would result in the importation of more equipment and trucks needed to collect solid waste.

The St Michael West Central MP was adding to the debate on the Returnable Containers Amendment Bill, which expands the kinds of items that residents can take to recycling plants in exchange for a small refund.

Edghill told lawmakers: “When you look at the equipment utilized in this sector I think for example, the time has come for us really to consider duty-free concessions for recycling plants in Barbados.

“They have a lot to offer and they do a lot of work and when you see the equipment and the cost of the equipment employed to preserve our environment I think this is one of the areas we should add to a list of duty-free concessions.

“We have duty-free concessions in other sectors, tourism and elsewhere, but for the environment and where we are talking about the preservation and protection of the environment, I believe the time has come to really look at a duty-free framework to establish concessions so that these persons who are in this business could be incentivise to purchase more equipment, to assist in the shredding and recycling of plastics and glass to help us clean up Barbados.”

Edghill argued that by giving the industry duty-free concessions allowing them to buy more trucks and relevant equipment, it would “ease a lot of pressure on the Sanitation Services Authority” and help to propel the country in its quest to “transform” waste management.

Under the new schedule to the Act passed in the House of Assembly today, glass beverage bottles will attract a refund value of 15 cents; polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, and high density polyethylene and low density polyethylene over one litre, ten cents; and high density polyethylene and low density polyethylene under one litre, other glass containers, other non-glass containers and aluminium cans will fetch five cents each.

Since 1992, the law provided for only glass and PET plastic bottles to be returned for a refund, providing a small income to some Barbadians who separate the bottles from the waste stream.

Minister of the Environment Trevor Prescod said he was hoping that the changes to the Act would trigger a greater amount of separation of recyclables from the waste stream in Barbados, and more benefits to residents who return the containers.

He said this would result in a reduction in the amount of waste being collected and transported “in the limited trucks that we have”.

He said as a result of the “actions” of the players in the recycling industry about 400 tonnes of material were being diverted from the landfill.

Prescod said: “I spoke to a number of workers within he sanitation system, they told me that sometimes the waste is bulky that they take up on mornings or at nights, but most of the times the bulk can be reduced by 50 per cent easily, because most of the waste inside there that cause it to look in that manner is because we have a lot of plastic containers in it and then it goes onto the landfill.

“We are making a determined effort to address issues that are not biodegradable.”
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1
5 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – At 56, where do we take CBC from here?

On December 15, the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) celebrated 56 years since it began broadcasting as Radio...

Bloody year . . . 2019 Record for murder

Barbados TODAY begins its countdown to 2020 with a recap of the major happenings of 2019. We get started with one of the...

Fire Service: ‘Safer’ year so far

House fires were down by one-fifth so far, year on year, amid an overall drop in other major incidents, the Fire Service has...

Supplementals passed as House closes business for 2019

A number of supplemental bills to complete outstanding projects in various ministries were passed as the House of Assembly...

Pension deal . . . Mechanism agreed for CBC’s pensions payment

Following what has been described as a successful meeting with management of the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)...

Xmas cracker . . . Sales boost in Yuletide countdown

With a week to go before Christmas, Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association Edward Clarke is reporting a slight...

Waste separation law coming – Minister

Households and businesses could soon be made by law to separate their garbage at source, with details on how this would be...

Guarded QEH . . . attack on hospital worker prompts tough measures

Visitors to some wards at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) will have to undergo screening before gaining admission to look...

Mullin goes home for Christmas

A St John man, who was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds last month on multiple fraud charges, was granted $5000 bail...

5 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1