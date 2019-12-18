Supplementals passed as House closes business for 2019 - Barbados Today
Supplementals passed as House closes business for 2019 - by December 18, 2019

December 18, 2019

A number of supplemental bills to complete outstanding projects in various ministries were passed as the House of Assembly concluded Government business for 2019.

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Lands and Member of Parliament for St. John, Charles Griffith, sought approval for $2,209,440 to complete repairs on septic tanks and wells at six housing estates administered by the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

“This programme started in August last year, and was accelerated after an incident on July 4 when a young man lost his life in Pinelands Housing Area after stepping on a well cover,” he said. “We are moving at a pace to ensure all 100 of those wells we consider critical on these estates are completed by early next year. We are starting with six estates where it is more acute than others, namely the Pine, Deacons Farm including Rosemont and Fernihurst, Haynesville, Wotton, Silver Hill and Gall Hill, and this is part of ensuring that when we are ready to convey these estates to their tenants after 20 years, they will get what they have paid for.”

Nature Fun Ranch is also now in line for a $150,000 payday. Minister of Youth Affairs and Community Empowerment, Adrian Forde, stated, “Nature Fun Ranch has been doing a tremendous job for over 21 years in terms of giving young people a chance to get their lives on track.”

Opposition Leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley, also commended the ranch’s head, Corey Lane and his team for the work at the St Andrew facility, and made the point that “30 per cent unemployment, not to mention under-employment, among young people as a persisting circumstance is an explosion waiting to happen. So when we vote $150,000 towards one programme to help the youth back on track we do a significant thing and I commend it.”

Meanwhile $2.3 million was allocated to the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification. Minister Trevor Prescod, noted, “This is to support the National Botanical Gardens which will cover over 250 acres. Then we will move over to the western parcel of that land, which is another 200 acres. This supplementary will help us clear the land, removing trees that are not harmonious with what we want to plant there, and will cover supplies, equipment and professional services.”

Other resolutions facilitated funding for the Barbados Transport Authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Industry and International Business.

Government business will resume on January 14, 2020. (DH)

