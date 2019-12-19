Cumberbatch pleads not guilty to assaulting wife - Barbados Today
Cumberbatch pleads not guilty to assaulting wife

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
December 19, 2019

A man charged with assaulting his wife was released today on $3000 bail when he appeared at the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ court. Adwin Alonza Cumberbatch, 61, of My Lord’s Hill, St Michael, pleaded not guilty to unlawfully assaulting Linda Cumberbatch on September 5, 2019 and then again on December 16, 2019.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused is not allowed to return to the matrimonial home until the High Court, which is handling the couple’s divorce proceedings, rules on the matter tomorrow.

The accused has been ordered to return to court on January 13, 2020.

