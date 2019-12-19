REGIONAL – Four killed in fiery highway accident - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

REGIONAL – Four killed in fiery highway accident - by December 19, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 19, 2019

PORT OF SPAIN – The four people who died in the crash of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Gasparillo this morning, have been identified.

Dead are childhood friends Djenne Hills-Dyer, 30, of Buen Intento, Princes Town, Shahdon Winchester, 27, of Buen Intento Princes Town, Michael Bradshaw, of Buen Intento, and Keaton Nicholas, of New Grant.

Police say Winchester, a national footballer, was driving his Nissan Qashqai SUV south along the highway when the vehicle skidded off the road in heavy rainfall at around 5.30a.m.

 

The vehicle slammed, rear-end first, into a T&TEC pole, bringing down a 50,000 volt transformer and live wires.

Power was disconnected in surrounding areas as a result the crash.

The vehicle burst into flames and all four occupants died in their seats. It is uncertain if they died from crash injuries, or were electrocuted or burnt to death.

At Winchester’s home this morning, Winchester’s mother Svetlana Winchester said her son returned home from international football a year ago and was happy to be back.

However, she said he got calls two days ago from agents interested in securing a contract for him overseas and he was looking forward to the opportunity.

Winchester was the father of a three-year-old girl. His father also died in a car crash 17 years ago.

Winchester, who was a former Naparima College and W Connection footballer picked up his three friends last night and took them to a night club in Couva that is owed by a footballer.

The friends partied there before leaving for home. They never made it.

The crash caused a massive traffic jam on both the north and south bound lanes.

The bodies of the four could not be removed at the scene. Police officers opted to take the vehicle away containing the bodies and extract them at a secure location. (Trinidad Express)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share89
89 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

GUYANA – Multiple deaths in Mahaicony accident

GEORGETOWN – Several persons are dead following a horrific accident at Fairfield, Mahaicony today. The Guyana...

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh is Miss World 2019

Twenty-three-year old Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh is the Miss World 2019. The St Thomas native radiated with charm and purpose as...

Antiguan PM reports movement in LIAT share talks

There appears to be “some convergence” between Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados regarding issues surrounding...

Dominica PM re-elected in tense election

ROSEAU – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has emerged from a “bruising” campaign to claim victory in Friday’s general...

Dominica votes: Linton casts ballot

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Opposition Leader Lennox Linton Friday voted early in the Roseau North constituency as light...

Dominica decides – Tension, teargas hours before polls open

ROSEAU – Dominicans go to the polls on Friday to elect a new government with the leaders of the two main political parties...

George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family for $100m

George Zimmerman, who shot dead unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, is suing his family, their attorney, the US...

Dominican Prime Minister says General Elections will be held tomorrow

 SOURCE: DOMINICA NEWSONLINE -Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that general elections will be held in...

Changes in region’s ties with Canada

Former Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur has expressed concern about a diminished bilateral relationship between Canada...

89 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share89