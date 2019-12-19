REGIONAL – Four killed in fiery highway accident - Barbados Today

PORT OF SPAIN – The four people who died in the crash of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Gasparillo this morning, have been identified.

Dead are childhood friends Djenne Hills-Dyer, 30, of Buen Intento, Princes Town, Shahdon Winchester, 27, of Buen Intento Princes Town, Michael Bradshaw, of Buen Intento, and Keaton Nicholas, of New Grant.

Police say Winchester, a national footballer, was driving his Nissan Qashqai SUV south along the highway when the vehicle skidded off the road in heavy rainfall at around 5.30a.m.

The vehicle slammed, rear-end first, into a T&TEC pole, bringing down a 50,000 volt transformer and live wires.

Power was disconnected in surrounding areas as a result the crash.

The vehicle burst into flames and all four occupants died in their seats. It is uncertain if they died from crash injuries, or were electrocuted or burnt to death.

At Winchester’s home this morning, Winchester’s mother Svetlana Winchester said her son returned home from international football a year ago and was happy to be back.

However, she said he got calls two days ago from agents interested in securing a contract for him overseas and he was looking forward to the opportunity.

Winchester was the father of a three-year-old girl. His father also died in a car crash 17 years ago.

Winchester, who was a former Naparima College and W Connection footballer picked up his three friends last night and took them to a night club in Couva that is owed by a footballer.

The friends partied there before leaving for home. They never made it.

The crash caused a massive traffic jam on both the north and south bound lanes.

The bodies of the four could not be removed at the scene. Police officers opted to take the vehicle away containing the bodies and extract them at a secure location. (Trinidad Express)