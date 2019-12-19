Wilkinson gets bail on indecent assault charge - Barbados Today

A St Michael man was released on $5000 bail today after he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, charged with indecent assault.

Vincent Carl Wilkinson of Hindsbury Road was not required to plead to the indictable offence, when he had the charges read to him in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today. It is alleged that the self-employed man committed the offence sometime between September 30 and November 30, 2019. Before releasing him on bail, Frederick warned Wilkinson to stay away from the complainant. He is to return to court on April 27, 2020.