Woman to answer fake driver’s licence charges - Barbados Today

A woman charged with using a fake Barbadian driver’s licence, was released on $5000 bail when she appeared in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Deslyn Anita Bellamy, 41, of White Hill, St Andrew, was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which was read to her by Magistrate Kristy Cuffy- Sargeant. As part of her bail conditions, Bellamy, who was represented by attorney-at-law Asante Brathwaite, will be required to report to the District ‘D’ police station twice per week.

The home care worker is due back in court on June 10, 2020.