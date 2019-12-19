Woman to answer fake driver’s licence charges - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Woman to answer fake driver’s licence charges - by December 19, 2019

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
December 19, 2019

A woman charged with using a fake Barbadian driver’s licence, was released on $5000 bail when she appeared in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Deslyn Anita Bellamy, 41, of White Hill, St Andrew, was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which was read to her by Magistrate Kristy Cuffy- Sargeant. As part of her bail conditions, Bellamy, who was represented by attorney-at-law Asante Brathwaite, will be required to report to the District ‘D’ police station twice per week.

The home care worker is due back in court on June 10, 2020.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1
5 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Time for PSVs, authorities to end wranglings

For one reason or another, there continues to be a tumultuous relationship between operators and owners of public service...

#BTYearInReview2019 – The year in politics . . . Slowly shapes the political landscape

With 2018 going down as a year of historic achievement as the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) recorded this country’s...

New effort to measure climate climate-illness link

The Caribbean today launched a far-reaching mechanism to measure the impact of climate change on the incidence of...

Three ministries ‘to collaborate’ on childhood obesity fight

Three ministries are to collaborate to fight against childhood obesity and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) while...

‘Overhaul BCC tourism training’, says BHTA chief

The leader of the hotel industry association has called for an overhaul of hospitality education at the Barbados Community...

Out of the blocks . . . Government breaks ground on building blocks centres

After several months of planning and training, Government today broke ground for the first set of structures to be erected...

Wilkinson gets bail on indecent assault charge

A St Michael man was released on $5000 bail today after he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, charged with...

Holiday jail time . . . Haynes fails to secure surety, remanded to Dodds

A Christ Church man charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, will spend Christmas and New Year’s at Her Majesty’s...

Rough ride . . . taxi drivers pin hope on winter season amid decline

Taxi operators in Barbados are hopeful that good fortune will smile on them during the current winter tourist season, even as...

5 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1