All for a worthy cause . . . Cancer Society Raffle winners collect prizes - Barbados Today

All for a worthy cause . . . Cancer Society Raffle winners collect prizes - by December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

The Barbados Cancer Society presented six major prizes from its 2019 Car Raffle to the top winners today, at the Society Headquarters, Henry’s Lane.

The first prize, a Hyundai Grand i 10 Saloon was presented to  Mr Neil Weekes, representing C.O. Williams Construction, on his winning raffle ticket.  The beautiful silver vehicle, made available to the Barbados Cancer Society by a generous price concession by Courtesy Garage, was presented by Mr  Herman Lovell of the Courtesy Hyundai Sales team.

The second prize of a 50 gallon Solar Dynamics hot water system was presented by Mr James Husbands, Director of Solar Dynamics, who supports the Raffle every year with this valued prize. The family of Ms Deborah Greenidge will welcome their wonderful gift of daily hot showers.

Ms Elizabeth Skeete won the Courts prize of a large domestic appliance and will select her choice from the store.

Ms Andrea Lashley who won the trip on LIAT to any Caribbean destination was thrilled with her prize. Mr Umarfaruk Karina looked forward to using his prize of a trip with Caribbean Airlines in the New Year. Finally, Dr Alan Story who could not claim his prize in person, was looking forward to relaxing with his patio set donated by Oran over the Christmas holiday.

Dr Dorothy Cooke-Johnson, President of the Barbados Cancer Society, thanked all 24 prize donors and explained that the funds from the Annual Car Raffle are essential to the Society’s management, enabling it to function for the coming year. The funds help pay insurance for the Henry’s Lane property and its operations, building lease, utilities and clinical commitments, as well as contribute to the operation of its free outpatient transport service. The funds also contribute to the Society’s annual welfare budget which ensures that those facing an experience of cancer are assisted with essentials.

Cooke-Johnson thanked all staff and supporters for their roles and their contribution to the valued services of the Society, which turns 40 years in 2020. (PR)

