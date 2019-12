A St. Thomas man was released on a $3,000 bail today when he appeared at the number two District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, charged with indecent assault. Ian Lamar Bovell, 33, of Edgehill, St Thomas was not required to plead to the indictable offence, which is alleged to have occurred on December 16, 2019.

Bovell is expected to return to court on April 29, 2020 and is required to report to the District ‘A’ police station every day at 10 a.m.