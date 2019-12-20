Deportation for Mighty - Barbados Today

A Jamaican fraudster, who was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds last week after pleading guilty to two counts of credit card fraud, was released to the Immigration Department for deportation today.

This afternoon Magistrate Douglas Frederick, who had requested an Immigration report before sentencing 25-year-old Alisteir Hakeam Stephen Mighty, of 560 Portmore Villas, Gregory Park, St Catherine, Jamaica, opted to convict, reprimand and discharge the CARICOM national. On December 11, Mighty admitted to dishonestly obtaining from Cell Hut Limited a $2,150 cellular phone by falsely representing that he had lawful possession of a Republic Bank Limited Visa Credit Card, in his name and was authorized to use it.

Mighty entered the establishment on October 24 and produced a Republic Bank Trinidad Visa Card to pay for the device and other items. On December 9, the bank informed the store that the transaction was fraudulent, and the credit card was flagged. The cellular phone was not recovered.

Six weeks later, on December 5, Mighty went to Omni Source Incorporated located on Black Rock Main Road where he attempted to obtain a $1,499.99 television by falsely representing that he was in lawful possession of a Sagicor Bank Digicel My Cash Master Card.