Disrespectful! . . . Man chided for bringing drugs to court will spend weekend in jail - Barbados Today
Disrespectful! . . . Man chided for bringing drugs to court will spend weekend in jail - December 20, 2019

Colville Mounsey
December 20, 2019

A Westbury man who was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds for bringing cannabis into the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, will get to spend Christmas with his family after all.

This morning, Keston Latrell Petty, 21, of School Gap, Westbury, St. Michael, was told by Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he would be sentenced to time served for the December 12 offence, when he is brought back to court on Monday. Petty, who pleaded guilty to the offence, apologized to the court, trying to convince the magistrate that he would have learnt his lesson.

“I just want to say that I am sorry for disrespecting your court. I have really learnt my lesson from this experience, the weed was in my pocket because I forgot it on my way to work,” he explained.

However, Frederick was not inclined to let Petty off the hook that easy, impressing upon the young man the gravity of his actions.

“You didn’t experience anything yet. You don’t want to spend Christmas in prison? That way you can’t drink no drinks and smoke any weed. This is embarrassing and disrespectful to us, this is the last place you should be bringing drugs. I have to work here, and a lot of people work here as well. This is a serious matter I cannot let you off just like that. When you come back Monday, I am going to give you time served. I am going to let you go home just before Christmas,” Frederick stressed.

