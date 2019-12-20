Dream fulfilled . . . Shane Jones has one box ticked  - Barbados Today

Shane Jones has elevated his status by recently qualifying as a Chartered Valuation Surveyor and he is the youngest in the Caribbean to be elected as a professional member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

His achievement has afforded him immediate recognition within the local valuation profession, as a professional member of Barbados Valuers Council with a position on the board’s outreach sub-committee. He recently spoke to Barbados TODAY about his career, how the designation came about and what it means to him.

How long have you been a surveyor?

My experience began seven years ago while I was working with the Barbados Government’s Land Tax Department. Initially, my only qualification was an associate degree in building and civil engineering and as I was working in the real estate sector, I decided to pursue an online Degree in Estate Management with the University College of Estate Management (UCEM). Whilst I was pursuing my degree, I enrolled as an Associate Candidate with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS); which led to the achievement of a professional designation and my first degree by the end of 2016.

Eager to fulfill the need of self-actualization, I pursued my MBA in Construction and Real Estate with UCEM and enrolled as a MRICS candidate at the beginning of 2017. I decided to use the courses completed from my MBA as Continued Professional Development for my MRICS structured training Program and I managed to achieve both by the end of 2017. I also became a Chartered Manager with the Chartered Management Institute, which is the only professional body that can award chartered manager status in the UK.

How do you qualify for designations like the one you received? Is there an exam involved?

Most professions have professional designations which could be obtained via an exam like the ACCA designation for accountants. However, first degrees are education based and they can receive Higher Education accreditation. The AssocRICS & MRICS designations are experienced and competence based and the latter was received after an Assessment of Professional Competence which entails both a written assessment on work conducted and an interview.

How did you feel on receiving the designation and what are your plans for the future?

It felt good, fulfilling, and it brought a peace of mind as all of my goals related to qualifications are now complete. Membership with the Barbados Valuers Council will give me the ability to give back to the community by assisting Valuers as they join the organization. I also plan to assist BVC in its efforts to promote the recognition of valuers and the importance of the services they provide in the same way as solicitors, accountants and other professional bodies on the island. (PR)