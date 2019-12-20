Freely flowing . . . Learning Centre now has a ready supply of water - Barbados Today

When surrounding residents in Orange Hill, St. James were experiencing a lack of water as a result of the recent power outages, the children of the Learning Centre had water, thanks to a newly installed tank at the school.

The 1, 000-gallon tank and pump were a gift to the school from CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank and Michelle Whitelaw, Director Retail Banking Channels recently visited the school to officially handover the tank.

Principal Arlene Arthur revealed to Whitelaw that the installation was completed days before the island wide blackout and so the school did not suffer the fate of the surrounding neighbours when the water went off.

The tank, mounted on a concrete base, is located to the east of the school, and services the entire school including the children’s bathrooms and the staff bathrooms upstairs.

Run by the Barbados Association for the Correction of Learning Disabilities, the Centre houses a complement of 73 special needs students with 13 teachers and some volunteers.

The Principal explained that they get an intake when the students are referred by a psychologist or have to exit the other special needs schools at age 13. They do basic Maths and English as well as Arts, Crafts and Sports. The students walk down to the Orange Hill playing field for PE classes there under the tutelage of coaches from the National Sports Council.

The Principal expressed thanks to the bank, on behalf of the school, for the donation of the tank. (PR)