Freely flowing . . . Learning Centre now has a ready supply of water - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Freely flowing . . . Learning Centre now has a ready supply of water - by December 20, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 20, 2019

When surrounding residents in Orange Hill, St. James were experiencing a lack of water as a result of the recent power outages, the children of the Learning Centre had water, thanks to a newly installed tank at the school.

The 1, 000-gallon tank and pump were a gift to the school from CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank and Michelle Whitelaw, Director Retail Banking Channels recently visited the school to officially handover the tank.

Principal Arlene Arthur revealed to Whitelaw that the installation was completed days before the island wide blackout and so the school did not suffer the fate of the surrounding neighbours when the water went off.

The tank, mounted on a concrete base, is located to the east of the school, and services the entire school including the children’s bathrooms and the staff bathrooms upstairs.

Run by the Barbados Association for the Correction of Learning Disabilities, the Centre houses a complement of 73 special needs students with 13 teachers and some volunteers.

The Principal explained that they get an intake when the students are referred by a psychologist or have to exit the other special needs schools at age 13.  They do basic Maths and English as well as Arts, Crafts and Sports. The students walk down to the Orange Hill playing field for PE classes there under the tutelage of coaches from the National Sports Council.

The Principal expressed thanks to the bank, on behalf of the school, for the donation of the tank. (PR)

  

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Buyer, sellers beware: new Consumer Act in force

Consumers have been urged to be cautious when spending, and to be aware of their rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act, a...

Dream fulfilled . . . Shane Jones has one box ticked 

Shane Jones has elevated his status by recently qualifying as a Chartered Valuation Surveyor and he is the youngest in the...

Job well done! . . . TVET Council honours staff

Staff of the TVET Council took a break from work to cheer on and celebrate with each other during their Christmas Luncheon...

All for a worthy cause . . . Cancer Society Raffle winners collect prizes

The Barbados Cancer Society presented six major prizes from its 2019 Car Raffle to the top winners today, at the Society...

Most wonderful time of the year . . . Sagicor, Lions Club brighten up the season

Dozens of less fortunate individuals and families will enjoy a much better holiday season thanks to efforts by Sagicor and...

Steelpan, choirs and acappella . . . Midweek concert brings joy to The City

Joyous voices and beautiful strains of Christmas music wafted through the city air as the Frank Collymore Hall staged its...

Test driving a new career . . . Bank hosts youngsters on International Men’s Day

A power outage delayed but certainly did not deter four eager, young, male students from getting a close-up look at the...

China ready for Caribbean culture . . . Kirk Brown and 4k create a storm in Beijing

The demand for Caribbean entertainment and culture in China is on the rise. Barbadian entertainer Kirk Brown, who performed...

Learning on the high seas . . . Barbados eyes Argentina’s Frigate ARA Libertad for training

Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey believes the trip of Argentine vessel Frigate ARA Libertad...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share