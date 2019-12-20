Funeral of Sir Warwick Franklin - Barbados Today
Funeral of Sir Warwick Franklin

December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

Dignitaries, friends and family are gathering at the St Philip Parish Church for the official funeral of Sir Warwick Franklin, a former Cabinet Minister who died on December 4.

