High praise . . . Brathwaite wins big at BOA awards - Barbados Today

Barbados’ outstanding 110m hurdler Shane Brathwaite pocketed $40, 000 from the Barbados Olympic Association for his history-making gold medal performance at this years’ Pan American Games held in Lima, Peru.

During the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) and Barbados Lottery 2019 Dinner and Awards Ceremony last night, Brathwaite, who became the first Barbadian to capture Pan American gold, joined a list of outstanding Barbados athletes such as sprinter Obadele Thompson, 400m hurdler Andrea Blackett and cyclist Barry Forde to receive such earnings from the Olympic association.

Brathwaite’s payday came on the heels of BOA president Sandra Osborne’s revelation during the ceremony that her board received as promised its portion from the tax imposed on the gaming industry by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

“I am pleased to announce today that we received our first payment under this new dispensation, and if the amount received is any indication of the level of continuing revenue from this source, the BOA will in 2020 be in a position to increase our investments in athletes who are at the centre of everything we do and whose dreams we share.

“This good news of increased revenue comes on the heels of the BOA’s board to make cash awards to our 2019 gold medalist. A portion of the award will be devoted towards training and Olympic Games preparation while the remainder will be invested appropriately. We look forward to making cash awards for outstanding performances in the future,” Osborne said.

It was a night when Brathwaite, represented by his brother Lee Brathwaite, reaped the rewards of his labour having been named Senior Male Athlete of the Year for the third consecutive year and was also given a special award by the BOA and the Barbados Lottery.

Cyclist Amber Joseph was announced Senior Female Athlete of the Year and the Junior Female of the Year went to squash player Meagan Best. Best also received the team award for her gold medal performance in mixed doubles at the Pan American Games with teammate Khamal Cumberbatch.

Motor sport sensation Zane Maloney who recently gained Formula Three promotion deservingly won Junior Male Athlete of the Year and also the BOA President’s award, which was presented by Osborne.

CARIFTA gold medalist Hannah Wilson received a special Junior Athlete recognition award.

Barbados’ swimming great Nicholas Neckles captured the International Excellence Award, while Neckles’ former national teammate Terrence Haynes received the International Olympic Committee Award.

The special senior athlete recognition went to Roberta Foster from equestrian.

Meanwhile, weightlifter Fred Marville along with waterpolo players John Burke, Charles ‘Reds’ Packer and Louis Albert Weatherhead were the toast last night for their contribution to the 1959 West Indies Federation team.

In his address, Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sport, John King, said government intends to give a greater push towards the redevelopment of the National Stadium.

“During 2020 and beyond, there will be a greater focus on the development of sports through the national associations and new and broad community sports development programmes, developmental partnerships with educational institutions and key sectors such as health and tourism.

“I am pleased to report that in order to accomplish these priorities, the Government will be undertaking a greater push with regard to the redevelopment of the National Stadium and its athletic track,” King said.

Shelly-Ann Hee Chung of the Barbados Lottery said the company recognised the importance of funding and that in January 2020 the company will celebrate 25 years of growth, partnership and collaboration with the BOA.

“We cannot underscore the importance of adequate funding for sports programmes. The government and other organisations recognise the importance and the value of such financial funding,” Chung said.

