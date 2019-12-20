Rethink suspension - Barbados Today

Some St Thomas residents are pleading with the Transport Authority to rescind its decision to pull what they say is their most “reliable mode of transport” off the road in the New Year.

In fact, residents of Sturges, Welchman Hall, Lion Castle, Bridgefield, Hopewell, Highland and other neighbouring districts have penned a letter and signed a petition expressing their “strong opposition” to the authority’s decision to remove B108 off the road.

“This vehicle has been very reliable in terms of being on time and the driver has been looking out for the people and he is also very respectable and kind. The concern is not only for us as adults but also school children who rely on B108 to get to school on time.

“We are asking you the authorities to please hear our cry, ” residents pleaded in the letter.

So far more than 100 residents have signed the petition.

Today, owner of B108, Carson Alleyne confirmed to Barbados TODAY that he had received a letter dated December 6, 2019 informing him that the disciplinary committee had taken a decision to suspend his permit from January 1 – 31, 2020.

The letter signed by Acting Director of Transport Maria Boyce explained the authority had received a complaint on October 16, 2019 about B108.

According to the authority, “The operator of vehicle B108 failed to complete the designated route by not going to into Lion Castle, St Thomas contrary to the conditions of the Permit Approval Letter 4(B) and Section 28 of the Transport Authority Act CAP, 295A.”

The matter was heard by the disciplinary committee on November 25, 2019. According to the authority, Alleyne who represented himself “ did not dispute the incident complained of.”

Alleyne told Barbados TODAY he has no problem complying with rules but argued the condition of the road in Lion Castle is too deplorable for vehicles.

“The issue is that the road is really bad, it is causing me to pay greater expenses when the week comes in terms of maintenance of the vehicle. Part of the road had been broken off and where the van is suppose to turn around it is literally like a dead end.

“For me to go down in there now, it is causing me to fear the van could turn over and cause a mass casualty which I don’t want,” he said.

Alleyne said he complained about the road conditons to the transport authority but he was basically told, “I should absorb the expenses”.

He said being off the road for a month will severely affect his finances.

“I have children to support. I have expenses to pay all based on my income from being on the road. How am I going to repay my loan and meet my expenses?”

One outspoken Hopewell, St Thomas resident, Pamelita St Mart, who has signed the petition said the poor road conditions in Lion Castle are a common complaint among the buses that ply the route.

“All the vans complain the road is very, very bad and it is difficult to turnaround.

“We depend on 108 and this decision should be reviewed, she said.

Barbados TODAY spoke to the acting transport director Maria Boyce and she said while she was unaware of the petition, residents should contact the authority to share their concerns.

In fact, the transport authority’s letter said “The act allows for a review of this matter, provided that there is a change in the facts or circumstances pertaining to this decision.”

