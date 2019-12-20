St John girl, 12, goes missing after ‘funeral trip’ - Barbados Today
St John girl, 12, goes missing after ‘funeral trip’ - by December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

The search continues for missing 12-year-old Zakayla Jasmine Jessica Billingy, who was last seen getting off a minibus bound for her St John home on Thursday night.

The teen left her grandmother Carmel Billingy’s home at Carters, St John, around 1.15 Thursday afternoon to attend a funeral, according to police.

She was seen in the Probyn Street area of The City and then boarded a minibus en route to Sargeant Street, St John about 8 p.m. But police said she was last seen getting off at Four Roads, St John.

The four foot-five, dark-skinned teen was wearing a blue polyester off the shoulder knee–length dress with pink floral pattern, pink strapped wedge shoes, police said. Her hair was combed in one.

Police added: “She has a round face with pimples, small black eyes , and is full breasted.

“She is soft spoken and is pleasantly mannered.”

Police have urged members of the public with any information on Zakayla Billingy’s whereabouts to telephone Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or contact the nearest police station. (SD/PR)

