Stalwarts's last post . . . former Government Minister laid to rest - Barbados Today

Led by Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, hundreds of mourners spanning the political divide, assembled at the St Philip Parish Church today to say farewell to Democratic Labour Party (DLP) stalwart and former government minister Sir Warwick Franklin.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson along with former Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, Cabinet members and the hierarchy of the DLP also attended today’s official funeral of the 81-year-old who died on December 4 following a battle with diabetes.

DLP President Verla DePeiza and other members of the party were also present to honour the life and contribution of one of their elders who has been described as a politician who practiced people-centred politics.

Those gathered heard that the former Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and Member of Parliament who served under late Prime Minister Errol Barrow was a statesman who had a passion for helping and respecting those he served, regardless of their social status.

They also heard about Sir Warwick’s love for his family and how he took seriously, the responsibility of developing his community, especially in the area of sports, and was one of the driving forces behind the development of the Brereton Cricket Club.

Deliveing the eulogy, Hal Gollop, QC, said in 1976 Sir Warwick stepped down from his post as Commissioner of Valuation to carry the mantle for the DLP in a by-election to fill the vacant seat in St Philip North.

However, Gollop said though Sir Warwick lost that election to the candidate for the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) David Simmons, as he then was, in February 1976 by a narrow margin, he recaptured the seat for his party in 1981 and held it until 1994 when he was defeated by the BLP candidate in the General Election that year.

“Defeat at the polls in the General Election of 1994 triggered Warwick’s return to his practice as a land surveyor and valuer, together with Vallan [his brother], they established the Franklin Group Inc., a firm of Land Surveyors, Valuers and Adjusters.

“Working together they were able to place the firm on a sound footing where it has now been handed over to another generation of Franklins, the sons of both brothers. The chain of ancestral succession has therefore been put into force,” the eulogist said.

Sir Warwick’s twin Vallan died almost five years ago at the age of 76.

Gollop also indicated that his cousin’s last and greatest battle in life was fought against diabetes which eventually led to his total blindness for the last nine years, and his final demise.

He said the father of two sons; Dave and Shawn, and one daughter Dawn, exemplified patience throughout his blindness, displaying the greatest degree of fortitude imaginable, never questioning why he was one to be inflicted with the disease.

“He bore his affliction with the greatest degree of dignity, at every opportunity, pausing to reflect on his faith in God. Indeed one got the firm impression that that abiding faith in God had brought him to accept that he, like John Milton, was never to ‘tax Divine disposal’. He just was not to question God’s will,” Gollop said.

“In spite of his blindness and increasing immobility, Warwick maintained an alert and lively intellect to the end. His interest in what was taking place on the national and or international scene remained undiminished. Indeed that keen interest and intellect were sources of inspiration to those of us who found time to read to him to keep him informed, and through it all, he never for one minute gave up his interest in politics in general and the fortune of the DLP more specifically,” he added.

Gollop also indicated that Sir Warwick’s wife Grace Lady Franklin stood undaunted by the herculean task which confronted her as she took care of her husband until his death.

In delivering a brief tribute, daughter Dawn said though it seemed as though her father was always helping others, he did not neglect his responsibility to raise his children to be responsible citizens.

Sir Warwick’s sterling contribution to his country did not go unnoticed. In November 2011, he was awarded the Gold Crown of Merit (GCM) and in November 2017, the title of Knight of St Andrew (KA) was conferred on him for his outstanding contribution as a public servant to his country.

Reverend Trevor O’Neale encouraged the congregation to follow Sir Warwick’s legacy of helping people to aspire to reach their fullest potential.

“Do the work of an evangelist. You must always be ready to share, to convert, to help, to move persons from where they are to where they ought to be, to always be willing to assist. Fullfil your ministry, do not quit, continue to the end,” Reverend O’Neale said.

Sir Warwick was buried at St Philip’s Parish Churchyard.

