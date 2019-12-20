Women will not be silenced - Barbados Today

If there is one issue that binds all of the women’s movements across the Commonwealth Caribbean together, it has to be that of the misbehaviour of elected public officials in relation to women and girls. This is one outstanding issue that plagues all of us in these postcolonial societies with their political systems that are steeped in patrimony and still, largely unchecked power for elected officials.

The heritage of the women’s movement in the Commonwealth Caribbean is steeped in collaborative effort. I believe that it is a singular strength of the movement and I will always do my part to maintain the bonds. This week, I make space for sister activist in the Trinidad and Tobago space, Folade Mutota. Her reflections after sitting on the panel that investigated the alleged sexual harassment claims against former Trinidad and Tobago Sport Minister Darryl Smith are poignant and relevant. I share them with a singular, clear and steadfast truth – over land, sea, and the hills of these beautiful territories, misogyny only hides.

Because misogyny only hides

November 25th to December 10th marks 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence. Violence Against Women (VAW) is just one form of Gender Based Violence according to the United Nations. It is in the midst of this year’s commemoration of the 16 Days that I choose to speak out on what seems to be a very public perpetration of Violence Against Women.

I choose to analyse the public actions and utterances of the Hon Prime Minister and the Hon Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago along with the maelstrom of comments and commentaries by their declared and undeclared spokespersons in the context of Violence Against Women (VAW).

It is Violence Against Women as the actions of two men entrusted with the responsibility of public office, apparently engaged in the silencing and public disregard of the work of women, as it relates to the Daryl Smith inquiry, which was mandated by the Hon Prime Minister.

The Committee was appointed to review the circumstances surrounding the dismissal and payment of compensation to Ms Carrie-Ann Moreau and the allegations of alleged sexual harassment made against Mr Darryl Smith, former Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs by Ms Carrie-Ann Moreau.

The very public characterisation of the report as “unusable” and words to the effect that the methodology used by the Committee resulted in the denial of natural justice callously sacrificed the professional credibility, competence, and reputation of anyone who served on the Committee, including myself.

With every public utterance, the Hon Prime Minister and the Hon Attorney General, intentionally or unintentionally, seemingly diminished the professional conduct of women who served, without any payment, in the interest of national service, and disregarded the rights of women to serve in public office with the expectation of fair and just treatment. Such injustice runs counter to the pursuit of achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which Trinidad and Tobago is committed to.

But this matter is not a mere news cycle story. It is the lived reality of women who challenge injustice, whether as alleged victim or women in leadership. I urge women to continue to come forward to serve in public office notwithstanding such barriers.

In my over 40 years of public service, I have toiled for the development of women and girls and I understand the gravity of sexual harassment. My efforts have transcended the boundaries of Trinidad and Tobago and contributed to advancing women’s rights in international law.

I have never allowed any government to silence me and there is no reason for me to start now. As these 16 Days come to an end with Human Rights Day on December 10, I choose to exercise my right not to be silenced.

Marsha Hinds is the President of the National Organisation of Women.